App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Traders could continue to hold existing longs with trail stop strategy below 10,300

Nifty's 61.80 percent retracement level of its previous fall from 12,430.50 towards 7,511.10 is also placed around 10,555.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sacchitanand Uttekar

Nifty shrugged off its indecisiveness and witnessed yet another strong day as it closed above its previous day's Doji formation. The index has been trending comfortably above its short-term averages of 5 and 20-DEMA, and marching towards its 200-DEMA placed around 10,530.

On the broader scale, its 61.80 percent retracement level of its previous fall from 12,430.50 towards 7,511.10 is also placed around 10,555. Its daily RSI is in close proximity of being overbought with a reading at 68.80 while its OI-PCR has jumped back to 1.62.

Close

Most of its momentum indicators have been now placed in close proximity towards their respective overbought zone and its absolute price action on the daily scale deviating farther from its short-term averages.

related news

With no sign of any reversal formation yet, momentum traders could continue to hold their existing longs with a trail stop strategy below 10,300 and review them once around 10,550-10,600 zone.

Here are three stocks for trading:

Buy IndusInd Bank

It is a strong sector performer alongwith a breakout above the critical level of Rs 500. The breakout is well supported with volumes & fresh open interest additions indicate momentum to continue further. Fresh longs could be added with a stop below Rs 505 for an upmove towards Rs 550.

Buy BASF

Fresh breakout from a cup & handle formation on the daily scale indicates the upmove to extend towards Rs 1,290-1,320 zone on an immediate basis. Trading longs should also be considered with a stop below Rs 1,110.

Buy SRF

Post consolidating around its 20 DEMA zone of Rs 3,600, the stock eventually witnessed a breakout. We expect the stock to witness a continued upmove towards its initial swing resistance around Rs 3,840. Short term longs could still be added with a stop below Rs 3,640.

The author is DVP – Technical (Equity) at Tradebulls Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 08:02 am

tags #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 24: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 24: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Asian stocks under pressure after spike in coronavirus cases

Asian stocks under pressure after spike in coronavirus cases

Rural lending post-COVID-19: How to put cash in the hands of people

Rural lending post-COVID-19: How to put cash in the hands of people

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.