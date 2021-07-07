Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Wonderla Holidays, Easy Trip & Ambuja Cements?

live bse live

Indian market reversed gains in the last hour of the trading session on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 53,129 but failed to hold on to the momentum, while Nifty50 closed above 15800 levels which is a positive sign.

Sectorally, buying was seen in banks, finance, power, and capital good stocks while profit-taking was seen in auto, IT, energy, and healthcare.

Stocks that were in focus include Wonderla Holiday which rallied by nearly 14 percent, Easy Trip Planners (1 percent), and Ambuja Cements (4 percent). All the stocks hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday.

Here's what Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Wonderla Holidays: Hold for a target of Rs 317

This counter seems to have registered a clean breakout, on massive volumes, above its critical hurdle of Rs 235 present on weekly charts where it appears to have formed a double top in the past.

However, as this counter rallied almost 20% in the last trading session, any dip due to profit-booking into the zone of 250 – 240, can be an opportunity to create fresh long positions.

After this breakout, sustaining above Rs 235 levels can help the stock move towards Rs 320 levels.

Therefore, investors who already own this counter shall hold for a target of Rs 317, whereas fresh buying shall be considered on dip with a stop below Rs 235 on a closing basis.

Easy Trip Planners: Hold with a stop below Rs 425

This counter is in a multi-week consolidation between the zone of Rs 455 – 355 levels. Though on an intraday basis, it witnessed a breakout above the said zone with new life highs of Rs 467, it has given up all intraday gains which resulted in a long upper shadow hinting at impending weakness.

Hence, in the next session, if it witnesses follow-through selling without closing above Rs 430 levels, then it can weaken further towards Rs 400 levels.

Therefore, existing investors can hold with a stop below Rs 425 and look for a target of Rs 455, whereas the best buying opportunity may arise around Rs 400 levels.

Ambuja Cements: Buy

This counter seems to have resumed its upswing after a minor consolidation as it witnessed decent price appreciation backed by relatively much higher volumes.

Hence, as long as it sustains above Rs 337 levels, the outlook for this counter remains positive with targets present around Rs 377. However, Rs 360 may pose some hurdle that should be eventually conquered if it has embarked on the fresh leg of the uptrend.

Positional traders are advised to buy into this counter and look for a target of Rs 377 by placing a stop below Rs 337 levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.