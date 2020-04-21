Torrent Pharma, PI Industries top picks in pharma for long term: Vinod Nair

Pharma & Chemicals also has a positive outlook in which Torrent Pharma and PI Industries are our top pick in the model portfolio, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) A big liquidity booster shot came from the RBI. Do you think banking stocks are likely to gain the most from the measures?

A) They (Govt. & RBI) have provided additional support to the financial market with liquidity, lower cost of funds and NPA management. They will help the financial market to bear the negativity of a slow economy.

Monetary measures are effective when complemented with fiscal & social environment. Assuming that the virus effect will diminish by June, we feel that the monetary stimulus announced in the last 2 months will help banks in combination with the fiscal & health measures.

A) The market is on a bear rallying which is getting extended in expectation of second fiscal package. This is likely to be higher than Rs 1.7 lakh cr announced in March. The last measure was to provide free food, cash in hand and job safety for the BPL section.

This time it may provide some tax benefits, support to MSMEs, farmers and daily workers. Though no specific benefit is expected for corporates, the government’s intention to relax economic restrictions and to open the economy in a phase-wise manner itself will provide a boost to the market.

A) The sustainability of the trend will depend on the probability & time of the reopening of the economy. Today market hopes that economy will revert by July.

The recent spurt of virus cases domestically & continuity in the rest of the world is a point of concern for the market which could limit the trend in the short-term.

Whereas in the long-term improvement in health meter and reopening of the economy which be a big boost to the equity market given solid monetary, and fiscal stimulus announced in the world.

A) In the near-term, Nifty50 is likely to trade in a broad range between 8,500 to 9,500 levels with a positive bias amid the expectation of a big fiscal stimulus. While globally, control of virus & developments will set the momentum.

A) The banking sector will benefit from the 2 measures announced by RBI since it added safety to the system, availability of funds, cheaper cost, moratorium and easy accounting of NPA.

The banking index is down by about 35 percent in the last 3 months. They will improve in the coming months in a combination with monetary & fiscal steps undertaken along with the reopening of the economy in a phase by phase manner.

A) Small & Midcap become attractive after the beating of the last 2month whereas maintaining outperformance will be difficult given the weak business outlook for the next 1 to 3 months.

We expect large-caps to outperform in the short to medium-term. The sectors to do well could be FMCG, Staples, Chemicals, Pharma, Healthcare, Large private banks, Agriculture and E-commerce.

Q) Any that are looking attractive for a medium to a long term time frame?

A) We are positive on large private banks in which HDFC Bank looks attractive in terms of valuation and financial stability.

We are also positive on staples & FMCG like Colgate-Palmolive. Pharma & Chemicals also has a positive outlook in which Torrent Pharma and PI Industries are our top pick in the model portfolio.

