Top buy & sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for short term

The Nifty which started on a flat note failed to build on momentum due to weak global cues and slipped towards its crucial support placed around 10,800 on Monday. The index formed a ‘Bearish Belt Hold’ kind of pattern on daily charts.

In Monday’s price action, Nifty opened at 10,830.20 and was also the intraday high for the index which resulted in no upper shadow. The bears took control of D-Street in morning trade and pushed the index below its crucial support placed at 5-exponential moving average (EMA).

Investors are advised to tread with caution and if Nifty fails to reclaim 10,800 in Tuesday’s trading session, then there is a higher probability that it will slip towards its next crucial support, which is placed around 10,755.

According to Pivot charts, its key support is placed at 10,781.33, followed by 10,762.87. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,824.23 and 10,848.67.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,409.3. Important pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,328.64, followed by 26,247.97.

Key resistance levels are placed at 26,483.74, followed by 26,558.17.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to pick for good short term gains:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 991, target of Rs 950

Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1840, target of Rs 1790

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 799, target of Rs 855

Sell Shree Cements below Rs 15980 with stop loss of Rs 16300, target of Rs 15300

Buy Piramal Enterprises around Rs 2540 - 2525, stop loss of Rs 2480 and target of Rs 2660

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy United Breweries with stop loss at Rs 1270 and target of Rs 1315

Buy Piramal Enterprises with stop loss at Rs 2500 and target of Rs 2650

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 900 and target of Rs 930

Sell Cummins India with stop loss at Rs 680 and target of Rs 650

Sell Tata Power with stop loss at Rs 76 and target of Rs 73

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy ICICI Bank with target at Rs 299 and stop loss at Rs 289

Buy SAIL with target of Rs 90 and stop loss at Rs 85

Sell Canara Bank with target at Rs 260 and stop loss at Rs 277

Sell TCS with target at Rs 1800 and stop loss at Rs 1840

