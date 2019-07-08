App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Bank of Baroda with stop loss at Rs 127 and target of Rs 134 and Colgate Palmolive with stop loss at Rs 1160 and target of Rs 1200.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The positive momentum built up from the start of week fizzled out in the last session after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget and Nifty ended with 0.2 percent gains for the week ended July 5, forming Shooting Star formation on the weekly scale.

But on July 5, the index lost over a percent to close at 11,811.15, forming large bearish candle on daily charts while Sensex also shed a percent to end at 39,513.39.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices underperformed frontliners, falling 1.4 percent on July 5 and over half a percent for the week.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,745.47, followed by 11,679.73. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch out are 11,929.37 and 12,047.53.

Nifty Bank closed at 31,475.80, up 3.95 points on July 5. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,312.4, followed by 31,149.0. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,650, followed by 31,824.2.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell NBCC with a stop loss of Rs 60, target of Rs 52

Sell Jindal Steel & Power  with a stop loss of Rs 138, target of Rs 124

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 285, target of Rs 300

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 640, target of Rs 625

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1500, target of Rs 1545

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Escorts with stop loss at Rs 548 and target of Rs 525

Sell Hindalco Industries with stop loss at Rs 203 and target of  Rs 191

Sell MCX India with stop loss at Rs 859 and target of Rs 835

Buy Bank of Baroda with stop loss at Rs 127 and target of Rs 134

Buy Colgate Palmolive with stop loss at Rs 1160 and target of Rs 1200

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 374 and target of Rs 388

Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 245 and target of Rs 230

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6430 and target of Rs 6100

Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 407 and target of Rs 391

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 08:49 am

