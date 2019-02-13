Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 241.41 points to close at 36,153.62, dragged by banking & financials, IT and FMCG stocks.

The Nifty 50 shed 57.40 points to 10,831.40 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts.

But the index managed to hold its strong support of lower trend line of a broader rising wedge pattern and 50 DMA placed around 10,817 which suggests there could be pullback rally in coming sessions, experts said.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,799.83, followed by 10,768.27. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,886.93 and then 10,942.47.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,010.75, down 217.05 points on February 12. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,904.24, followed by 26,797.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,202.04, followed by 27,393.27.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1055, target of Rs 1100

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 100, target of Rs 112

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 430, target of Rs 455

Sell BEML with a stop loss of Rs 770, target of Rs 745

Sell Ceat with a stop loss of Rs 1070, target of Rs 1040

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with stop loss of Rs 755 and target of Rs 780

Buy United Breweries with stop loss at Rs 1375 and target of Rs 1410

Sell Apollo Tyres with stop loss at Rs 205 and target of Rs 195

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with stop loss at Rs 615 and target of Rs 575

Sell Canara Bank with stop loss at Rs 225 and target of Rs 215

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 428 and target of Rs 455

Sell HDFC around Rs 1910 with stop loss of Rs 1926 and target of Rs 1880

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 103 and target of Rs 109

Buy NCC with a stop loss of Rs 82 and target of Rs 87.5

