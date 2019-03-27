App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying IndusInd Bank with stop loss at Rs 1698 and target of Rs 1748, Titan Company with stop loss at Rs 1100 and target of Rs 1136 and Siemens with stop loss at Rs 1042 and target of Rs 1080.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bulls were back with vengeance on March 26, driving the Nifty50 near psychological 11,500 levels and lifting the BSE Sensex more than 400 points.

Backed by positive global cues and the rally in banking & financials and index heavyweight Reliance Industries in later part of the session, the market recouped most of the losses seen in the previous two sessions.

The Nifty50 closed tad below 11,500 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts. If the short covering continues ahead of the expiry of March derivative contracts, then the bulls can take the index near 11,600, experts said.

India VIX moved down by 1.11 percent to 16.48 levels.Volatility fell from highs but moved from its base of 14 so some volatility cues could be seen, experts said.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Repco Home Finance with a stop loss of Rs 450, target of Rs 475

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 275, target of Rs 290

Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 87, target of Rs 95

Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 910, target of Rs 935

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 1365, target of Rs 1415

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy IndusInd Bank with stop loss at Rs 1698 and target of Rs 1748

Buy Titan Company with stop loss at Rs 1100 and target of Rs 1136

Buy Siemens with stop loss at Rs 1042 and target of Rs 1080

Sell M&M Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 419 and target of Rs 405

Sell ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with stop loss at Rs 326 and target of Rs 312

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 86.6 and target of Rs 95

Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 904 and target of Rs 940

Buy Grasim Industries with a stop loss of Rs 824 and target of Rs 865

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 144 and target of Rs 157

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

