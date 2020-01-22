Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com recommends buying Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 84 for target of Rs 92 and Dish TV with a stop loss below Rs 13 for target of Rs 14.5.
Tepid corporate results and IMF's markdown of India's growth forecast pulled down equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on January 21.
Sensex was down 205.10 points to 41,323.81 while Nifty fell 54.60 points to 12,169.90 and formed small bearish candle on daily charts as closing value was lower than opening.
Experts expect the correction along with consolidation, which was warranted after stellar run-up, to continue in coming sessions.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 09:02 am