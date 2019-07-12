Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The bulls turned up on D-Street as benchmark indices logged in gains, largely in line with global markets, which rallied after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised hopes of a rate cut.

The broader markets also traded in line with frontliners as the Nifty Midcap index gained 0.7 percent, but breadth was not so strong. About 930 shares advanced against 839 declining shares on the BSE.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,535.27, followed by 11,487.63. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch out are 11,614.77 and 11,646.63.

Nifty Bank closed at 30,716.55, up 194.45 points on July 11. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,591.9, followed by 30,467.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,814.7, followed by 30,912.8.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 204, target of Rs 216

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2240, target of Rs 2300

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2600, target of Rs 2700

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 458, target of Rs 480

Buy Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 72, target of Rs 80

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell M&M Financial Services around Rs 382 with stop loss of Rs 389 for target of Rs 368 Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 299.9 for target of Rs 315 Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 11440 for target of Rs 11750

Buy Bharat Forge with target at Rs 480 and stop loss at Rs 452 Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with target at Rs 2720 and stop loss at Rs 2610 Sell SRF with target at Rs 2700 and stop loss at Rs 2800 Sell UPL with target at Rs 610 and stop loss at Rs 640



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​