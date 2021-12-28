business These stocks turned wealth destroyers in 2021; What should investors expect in 2022? The year 2021 saw Indian indices zoom to record highs and multiply investor wealth manifold. 77 percent of the companies on the BSE 500 index generated positive results for the investors. However, the remaining 23 percent gained the dubious distinction of being the wealth destroyers in a year when the majority of the companies and sectors were defying gravity. Which stocks were the big underperformers and what can investors expect from them in 2022? Watch this video to find out