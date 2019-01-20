Technical Classroom: Identify profitable trade setup using Rounding Top & Bottom patterns

Chandan Taparia

Continuing with the classic chart patterns, we will be discussing Rounding Top and Rounding Bottom pattern.

A Rounding Top is a chart pattern that is identified by price movements that form the shape of an upside down "U". It is formed at the end of an extended upward trend and will often indicate a reversal in the long-term price movement.

Rounding Bottom serves as the opposite of a Rounding Top that signals a reversal that would lead to a bullish future outlook for the security.

Rounding Top

In a Rounding Top, the security’s price will increase to a new high and then steadily decrease from a resistance level to form the rounding top. Volumes will usually be the highest when the price is increasing and may experience another high on the downtrend during the sell-off phase.

The pattern can develop over several weeks, months or even years, and is considered a rare occurrence by many traders. This pattern represents a bearish future outlook for the security.

Rounding Bottom

In a Rounding Bottom, the price begins with a decreasing trend until it reaches a support point. Once reaching the support point, the price will begin to trend higher. A trend line following the price’s lows will form a U shape.

This pattern can also be followed by another rounding bottom forming a double bottom if the price resists a bullish trend. A Rounding Bottom is expected to result in a reversal and traders seek to take long positions at the support level to profit from future gains.

The author is technical and derivative analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.