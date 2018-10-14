App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical Classroom: How to read Bullish Harami and Bearish Harami patterns

Harami is a reversal candlestick Pattern and consists of two candlesticks. The first candle is usually long and the second candle has a small body. The second candle is generally opposite in colour to the first candle

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Chandan Taparia

Continuing with the two candlestick patterns, in this session, we will discuss Bullish Harami and Bearish Harami.

Harami is a reversal candlestick pattern and consists of two candlesticks. The first candle is usually long and the second candle has a small body. The second candle is generally opposite in colour to the first candle.

On the appearance of the Harami pattern, a trend reversal is possible. There are two types of Harami patterns – Bullish Harami and Bearish Harami.

Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia
Derivative & Technical Analyst|Motilal Oswal Securities

Bullish Harami

Bullish Harami pattern is formed at the bottom of a downtrend or near a significant support zone. This pattern is made up of two candlesticks. On day one long bearish candlestick is formed while on day two a small bullish candle is formed.

The size and location of the bullish candlestick formed on day two will tell more about the magnitude of this pattern. The bigger bearish candle of day one and a comparably small bullish candle of Day two represent a strong trend reversal.

Similarly, if the bullish candle formed on day two is located near the bottom of the bearish candlestick formed on day one then one can say the uptrend may be slow, but if it lies in the mid or near the top side of the bearish candle then one can say the reversal is moderate to strong.

bullishharami

Bearish Harami

A Bearish Harami occurs when there is a large bullish green candle on day one followed by a smaller bearish candle on day two. The most important aspect of the Bearish Harami is that prices gap down on day two and are unable to move higher back to the close of day one.

The Bearish Harami pattern appears at the top end of an uptrend which gives the trader an opportunity to initiate a short trade.

bearishharami

Disclaimer: The author is Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 11:03 am

tags #Business #Classroom #Market Cues #Market Edge #Market news #markets #technical chart #Technicals

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.