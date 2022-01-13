MARKET NEWS

TCS – Industry opportunity presents upside, downside limited, thanks to buyback

The return of pricing power for TCS amid a strong demand environment and the easing of supply crunch make for a decently strong outlook

Madhuchanda Dey
January 13, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
TCS – Industry opportunity presents upside, downside limited, thanks to buyback

A man walks out of the office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai. | File image (PC-Reuters)

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

TCS (CMP: Rs 3,860 Market Cap: Rs 14,27,796 crore) negotiated a seasonally weak quarter well although supply-side challenges marred the show. We are enthused by the strong demand environment and the gradual waning of supply-side challenges as well as possible uptick in pricing. A leader such as TCS would certainly ride the tailwinds. While growth rates may look uninspiring given its size, the large buyback of Rs 18,000 crore at a premium of 17 percent to the current market...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers