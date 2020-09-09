172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|tanker-bookings-signal-return-to-floating-storage-for-ailing-oil-market-5819081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tanker bookings signal return to floating storage for ailing oil market

A stalled global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is leading to a new build-up in global oil supplies, pushing traders to store millions of barrels of crude oil and refined fuels at sea until hoped-for better days ahead.

Trading house Trafigura has chartered at least five of the largest tankers for storing oil, according to trading sources and shipping data, as Vitol, Litasco and Glencore also booked large tankers in recent days.

First Published on Sep 9, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Trafigura #World News

