Taking stock: Amid nervousness over US inflation data, Sensex manages to close in green

PSU banks continued to see selling that has intensified over last few days.

Some buying towards the end of the day on May 10 lifted benchmark indices higher but the nervousness over US inflation data that will set the tone for the next FOMC meeting was apparent on Dalal Street.

Some buying was seen in private banks, auto and realty – all of which are interest rate-sensitive sectors. PSU banks continued to see selling that has intensified over the last few days.

The Nifty 50 index closed at 18,315.10, rising 49.15 points or 0.27 percent. BSE flagship Sensex advanced 178.87 points or 0.29 percent to 61,940.20.

“The domestic market traded near the flatline, oscillating between gains and losses as investors refrained from taking a firm direction due to the uncertainties surrounding the US market,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

“Globally, investors exercised caution in anticipation of US inflation data and a meeting between US political leaders to discuss fiscal concerns. Oil prices edged lower as industry data revealed a surprise surge in US crude stock, indicating a potential weakness in demand.”