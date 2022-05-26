English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Suzlon Energy falls 9% on weak March quarter earnings

    Shares of Suzlon Energy have fallen 23 percent in 2022 but have given 23 percent returns in the past year

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / May 26, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Suzlon Energy fell more than 9 percent in the morning trade on May 26 after the company reported weak earnings for the quarter ended March on May 25.

    The power sector company’s consolidated net loss for the reported quarter widened to Rs 204.9 crore from Rs 56.7 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting the adverse impact of a sharp jump in raw material costs.

    During the quarter, total expenses rose to Rs 2,511 crore from Rs 1,198.7 crore in the year-ago period as fuel costs soared. Expenses on raw material more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 1,526 crore from Rs 730 crore.

    “FY22 was marked by supply-chain disruptions and its wide-ranging impact on various sectors, including the wind energy. The exponential rise of commodity prices and logistics costs added to the sector’s woes,” said Ashwani Kumar, chief executive officer at Suzlon Group in a post-earnings statement.

    The high costs impacted the company’s bottomline, with net losses widening sharply on year. Costs are expected to remain higher for the coming quarters as global crude oil prices remain above $110 a barrel.

    Close

    Shares of Suzlon Energy have fallen 23 percent in 2022 but have given 23 percent returns in the past year.

    At 11.03 am, shares of Suzlon Energy were down nearly 10 percent at Rs 7.85 on the National Stock Exchange.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Suzlon Energy Ltd
    first published: May 26, 2022 11:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.