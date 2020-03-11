Story in a chart | Gold could lose its sheen! Reversal seen near $1,700: Gaurav Bissa

Gaurav Bissa

International Gold has been on a strong uptrend but it is now forming a bearish Harmonic Bat pattern with potential reversal zone around $1,800 per ounce.

Gold has been one of the best performing assets over the last few months. It has given a strong breakout on the weekly charts around $1,450 and was seen retesting it before continuing the momentum.

When equities are not performing one generally expects Gold to rally. This has been the case so far. However, the yellow metal is now forming a bearish Harmonic Bat pattern on the weekly charts with a potential reversal zone around $1,700 levels.

Harmonic Pattern is a reversal pattern and in this case, it is expected to push gold toward $1,550 levels. This view gets negated above $1,775 levels.