Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, IndiaMART, JSPL, Vedanta, Cox & Kings, KPI Global

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Listing: IndiaMART to list shares on exchanges on July 5.

Maharashtra Scooters: Madhur Bajaj resigned as Chairman and Sanjiv Bajaj took over as Chairman.

Mindtree: L&T categorised as promoter of company with 60.06 percent stake in the company.

Vedanta awarded 10 exploration Blocks in India at a total bid cost of USD 245 million

KPI Global Infrastructure: Company has successfully added new capacity of 8.827 MW under 'Independent Power Producer (IPP)' category and with this addition, the total cumulative capacity of solar power plant in operation has gone up to 26.25 MW.

Indian Hume Pipe: CARE revised long term bank facilities rating to A from A+ with stable outlook.

Bharti Airtel - NCLT approved transfer of the Optical Fibre Cable business undertaking of Airtel and vesting of the same with Telesonic, on a going concern basis by way of a slump sale

Jindal Steel & Power: JSPL Angul Odisha has produced its highest ever hot metal production of 10845 MT for a single day on July 2.

IVRCL: R Balarami Reddy, Chief Financial Officer has superannuated from the services of the company on June 30, 2019.

Creative Eye: Company to enter into a digital space by creating a new web series 'Ishq Aaj Kal' for OTT Platform ZEE 5 which is being produced by Dheeraj Kumar Kochhar, Zuby Kochhar and Sunil Gupta.

PSP Projects: CARE reaffirmed rating on company's long term bank facilities at A+ with stable outlook.

Steel Strips Wheels: June 2019 total wheel rim sales fell to 11.28 lakh versus 12.66 lakh in June 2018, representing a de-growth of 10 percent YoY.

Axis Bank: Enforcement Directorate attached Rs 4.58 crore in bank fraud case.

Uniply Industries - Markab made an open offer to acquire 4.94 crore shares, or 26% of the emerging voting share capital at Rs 82 per share, aggregating to Rs 405.62 crores

PSU Banks: Govt likely to have readied a large recapitalisation plan for PSU banks - CNBC-TV18 sources.

NBFCs, HFCs: Proposal for additional regulatory powers for RBI over NBFCs likely in Budget - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Cox & Kings: Company defaulted Rs 7.2 crore NCD interest payment due June 30.

McLeod Russel: ICRA cuts company's long-term rating to D from B-, citing non co-operation by company.

Cabinet approves minimum support price for kharif crops.

