Closing Bell: Last hour rally helps Sensex close over 230 points higher, Nifty above 10,850

Market at Close Equity benchmarks have closed the session with strong gains. The Nifty has ended the session around 10,850-mark.

There was some weakness seen among metals and energy sectors, along with PSU banks. Meanwhile, banks, automobile and consumption names rose during the trade.

The Nifty Midcap index ended with cuts of around one-tenth of a percent.

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and ITC are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Tata Steel, GAIL and HPCL lost the most.