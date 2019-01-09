App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

US-China trade talks spill into third day

An American delegation has been in Beijing since Monday for the first sit-down talks since Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to a three-month truce on December 1.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US and Chinese negotiators extended trade war talks into a third day on Wednesday, with President Donald Trump boasting that discussions to resolve the dispute were going "very well".

An American delegation has been in Beijing since Monday for the first sit-down talks since Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to a three-month truce on December 1.

Asian markets rose on increasing optimism that the two sides would be able to hammer out a deal ahead of a March deadline and avert further import tariff hikes.

"Talks with China are going very well!" Trump tweeted after the second day of negotiations on Tuesday.

related news

The US delegation, led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish, was supposed to end its visit on Tuesday.

But a US government official told AFP on condition of anonymity that "the trade talks have continued today (Wednesday)", without providing more information.

Washington has been clamouring for an end to the alleged forced transfer -- and even theft -- of American technology, as well as steep government subsidies for Chinese companies.

The Trump administration also wants Beijing to buy more American goods to narrow a yawning trade gap and allow foreign players better access to the Chinese market.

Neither Chinese nor US officials have given any details about the discussions.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross signalled in a CNBC interview on Monday that there was a "very good chance" of reaching an agreement.

China's economy was more vulnerable to the fallout from the trade war, he said, noting that Beijing exports more goods to the United States than the other way around.

"I think a deal is very possible and I've heard some very encouraging words," Apple chief executive Tim Cook told CNBC.

"I don't speak for them obviously," Cook said in reference to the Trump administration.

"I do talk with them and I give them my ideas and thoughts."

The US smartphone maker has felt the pinch of the bruising trade spat, and warned that 2018 revenues would miss its forecast -- in large part due to a slump in iPhone sales in China.

The temporary ceasefire came after the two sides imposed import duties on more than USD 300 billion of each other's goods.

Without a resolution, punitive US duty rates on USD 200 billion in Chinese goods are due to rise to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on March 2.

The current trade round coincided with an unannounced visit from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for talks with Xi in Beijing ahead of a possible second meeting between Kim and Trump.

China -- Pyongyang's sole diplomatic ally and main source of trade -- said it would not use Kim's visit as a bargaining chip in the US trade talks.(AFP) RUP .
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 12:23 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #US #World News #Xi Jinping

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.