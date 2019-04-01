Market Live: Sensex crosses 39K, Nifty above 11,700; metal stocks outshine

Market Opens: It is a positive start for the Indian indices on Monday with Nifty above 11,650 level.

At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 189.65 points or 0.49% at 38862.56, and the Nifty up 53.10 points or 0.46% at 11677.00. About 710 shares have advanced, 222 shares declined, and 46 shares are unchanged.

Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, M&M are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Cipla, HCPL, BPCL, IOC, ONGC and Zee Ent.

Except energy, all other sectoral indices are trading higher led by metal, PSU bank, auto, infra, IT and pharma.