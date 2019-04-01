Market Live: Sensex crosses 39K, Nifty above 11,700; metal stocks outshine

Live now
Apr 01, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update:
Intellect Design Arena wins order:
L&T bags order:
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asian markets trade higher:
Sensex heat map at this hour
Maruti Suzuki India March sales figure
Market Update: Benchmark indices gained further with Sensex crossing 39,000 for the first time, after a firm opening in the morning trade.
At 10:23 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 347.48 points or 0.90% at 39020.39, and the Nifty up 88.80 points or 0.76% at 11712.70.
New Listing: Embassy Office Parks REIT lists at Rs 308 on NSE
FY20 stars: 10 stocks that offer strong fundamentals with reasonable valuations
To factor in the impact of a possible slowdown in the global economy, analysts advise investors to reduce exposure to exports-driven sectors and global commodities
Buzzing: Welspun Corp shares rallied 10 percent after the company announced value unlocking of Rs 940 crore.
Intellect Design Arena wins order: The company announce a large multi-million destiny deal win from one of the top 20 banks in North America.
HSBC cuts price target on Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc amid lower commodity prices
According to the brokerage, deviation from capital allocation strategy may act as an overhang for Vedanta and higher debt at parent could result in sustained high dividend payout.
Buzzing: Cipla shares fell 2.5 percent on April 1 after its Maharashtra unit received eight good manufacturing practices observations from the US health regulator.
L&T bags order: Larsen and Toubro has won a large order from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) in the range of Rs 2,500 to 5,000.
Market Opens: It is a positive start for the Indian indices on Monday with Nifty above 11,650 level.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 189.65 points or 0.49% at 38862.56, and the Nifty up 53.10 points or 0.46% at 11677.00. About 710 shares have advanced, 222 shares declined, and 46 shares are unchanged.
Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, M&M are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Cipla, HCPL, BPCL, IOC, ONGC and Zee Ent.
Except energy, all other sectoral indices are trading higher led by metal, PSU bank, auto, infra, IT and pharma.
MOIL production update: The company has achieved the highest-ever turnover of Rs 1440 crore during financial year 2018-19, registering a growth of 9 percent over previous year. Core production jumped 15 percent during the year, while total production crossed 13 lakh MT in FY’19.
Money market is closed for trading today for banks' closing day.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening with Nifty above 11,650.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 173.03 points or 0.45% at 38845.94, and the Nifty up 29.90 points or 0.26% at 11653.80.
Vedanta, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, are trading higher in pre-opening session, while Cipla is trading lower.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 10-20% return
The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Monday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 53 points higher at 11,623 on Friday.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Monday, adding to gains in the first quarter when the major benchmarks posted their biggest increases in nearly a decade, as concerns about supplies outweigh fears of a slowing global economy.
Stocks in the News: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Cipla, Indoco Remedies, Welspun Corp, Embassy Office
IOL Chemicals | Inox Leisure | Titan Company | GAIL | BHEL | Cyient and SRF are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 48.50 points or 0.42 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,724-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you must know
The stock market started April series on a positive note on March 29, after a stellar run in the month during which benchmark indices rallied more than 7 percent.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian stocks rose on Monday, as signs of progress in US-China trade talks and firmer Wall Street shares supported sentiment, although another defeat for British Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal added to the pound’s recent woes.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.