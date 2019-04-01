App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Rail Vikas Nigam IPO: Growth opportunities, valuations attractive; subscribe

Being a government agency, it passes on the risk to the developer and the Railways, which is a key area of concern for most project execution companies

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929
Whatsapp

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), which operates under the Ministry of Railways, has come out an initial public offering (IPO). The issue could be a good investment as the company enjoys huge competitive advantages in the expanding rail market.

Over the last three years, RVNL has grown its revenue by 34 percent annually. Its future growth visibility is equally promising in light of the strong order book of close to Rs 77,500 crore, or 10 times its annual sales. Close to Rs 43,000 crore of orders are expected to be executed over the next two-to-three years.

All this is offered at a price of Rs 17-19 per share, valuing the company at an attractive valuation of 6.2 times its FY19 annualised earnings. This is without factoring in Rs 0.5 discount being offered to the retail investors and a five percent dividend yield at the offered price.

Quality of business

RVNL, incorporated in 2003, plays a critical role for the Railways. Being an execution agency it undertakes projects from the Railways and get them executed externally or internally. Railways use its know-how and project execution capabilities, so that it can focus on its core activities of managing and efficiently running the Indian railways. The company charge a certain amount for this service, which forms a bulk of its revenue.

related news

An efficient model

The great thing about this model is that it does not require capital and yet it has a scalable business. The company achieved a sales turnover of Rs 7,600 crore on a gross asset base of merely Rs 285 crore. The company has used debt to fund its business. Considering that its debt is less than one-time its net worth and has an interest coverage ratio of almost 10 times, it is rather remunerative than risky.

Being a government agency, it passes on the risk to the developer and the Railways, which is a key area of concern for most project execution companies.

If the business is efficiently using capital, it should also generate remunerative returns for shareholders. The company’s reported a return on equity (RoE) is about 14.5 percent. However, it is worth noting that the company is sitting on a huge cash pile. If one adjusts for the surplus cash of about Rs 1,200 crore on a net worth of Rs 3,925 crore, the core RoE would be much higher and rightly reflect the true earnings potential of the business.

orders

Growth visibility

Over the years, the company has developed different capabilities and today is catering to almost all of Railways' engineering project requirements. In fact, the project size is gradually increasing. Execution of larger projects on a low base could propel growth higher in coming years. Projects pertaining to Golden Quadrilateral, Diamond Quadrilateral (high-speed train corridor), rail connectivity projects under Sagarmala, strategic rail lines, metro projects and many other upcoming rail projects could prove to be beneficial and fuel growth in years to come.

financials

Investment risks

The company earns very thin operating and net profit margins, which is a reflection of an agency business model. In the event of a reduction in margin as a result of government directives or because of delays in projects and pressure of working capital, earnings growth may suffer.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here

 
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IPO #IPO - SWOT #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) #RVNL

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

’Tis the Season of Defections: 50+ MPs and MLAs Have Jumped Ship in ...

Widow of Indian Pilot Flying the Doomed Lion Air 737 Max 8 Accuses Boe ...

BJP's Tejasvi Surya Gets Court to Bar Media from Publishing 'Defamator ...

'Need Rs 9,535 Cr to Sustain': Jet Airways' Lenders Draw up New Resolu ...

Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo Samples Fail Indian Quality Test, Compa ...

First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ti ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Branding 'Peace-loving Hindus' as Terroris ...

BJP Announces 3 More Lok Sabha Candidates from Odisha

Twitter is Having April Fool Blast at Himesh Reshammiya's Starrer Main ...

PSLV-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites placed in o ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

India delays levying retaliatory tariff on US goods to May 2

Everything that you should know about tax planning at the start of the ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex edges higher, near all-time high; Nifty ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Neither a Gujarati nor from Hindi heartland, Lal Krishna Advani finds ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Amit Shah takes on critics over unemployment, dismisses claims of surg ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Flip review: Bejoy Nambiar partially achieves in telling four edgy, en ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

Facebook's 'Why am I seeing this post?' feature to help you understand ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Nicki Minaj gets sued by former stylist for a whopping $43000, here’ ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.