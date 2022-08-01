business Stock Market Live: Time to Swipe Right on SBI Card? | Markets with Santo & CJ SBI Card Q1 results showed a glimpse of the company on a recovery path and CJ expects this recovery to gather steam, but Santo is wary of the threats posed by swanky start-ups. Watch the duo discuss what lies ahead for the credit card company plus share their thoughts on Nazara Tech, Dr Reddy's and M&M Financial.