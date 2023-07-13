Closing Bell: Sensex up 165 pts, Nifty above 19,400; IT, realty gain, power drags

July 13, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

The Nifty witnessed a volatile day of trade today. During the first half, it opened the gap up and also broke out of the seven days on the upside, however, as the day progressed it faced selling pressure at higher levels and sold off. It has come back in the range indicating a breakout failure. The Nifty is likely to consolidate in the range of 19300 – 19570 and until this range is decisively breached on either side we can expect the sideways price action to continue. Overall, the trend is positive, and Nifty is undergoing time-wise correction. The crucial support zone stands at 19360 – 19320 while the resistance zone is placed at 19550 – 19570.

As far as Bank Nifty is concerned, the Index continued to correct and traded in a downward-sloping channel. It has now reached the lower end of that channel and also the 50% Fibonacci retracement level (44600) which should attract buying interest. We expect the Bank Nifty to start recovering as it has now reached a crucial support zone. On the upside initially, we expect it to target 45000.