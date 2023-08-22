Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open higher; SJS Enterprises down on block deal

August 22, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Trade of 21st August; after a steep correction, had some relief rally seen across the globe and the same was witnessed in the Indian bourses as well where the Benchmark Index once again took the support of 19,300 (50DMA) followed by a strong up-move which was mainly guided by the Metal and Tech counters to end the session higher at 19,393.60.

On the daily chart, Nifty50 has made a Morning Star DOJI candlestick which is a bullish trend reversal pattern. The area of 19,260-19,320 will continue to act as a crucial support zone while on the higher side, the Index needs to breach the immediate hurdle of 19,470 for continuing its uptrend.

The Auto sector is on the verge of giving a breakout from the Bullish Flag and Pole formation, and one should keep an eye on it. The Tech sector is oscillating near its major breakout point, and post the breakout, one can expect a strong outperformance by the sector. Couple of stocks like Dixon Technologies, IndusInd Bank, and MRPL look good on charts.