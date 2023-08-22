Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open higher; SJS Enterprises down on block deal
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life, Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp and SBI Life Insurance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Nestle, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and TCS.
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Patel Engineering JV declares lowest bidder for project worth RS 1,275.30 crore
Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh Undertaking has declared Patel Engineering as lowest bidder in a Joint Venture for Rs 1,275.30 crore contract for the works involving Engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, trial run and operation & maintenance for 10 years of Narmada-Gambhir, District Ujjain & Indore multi-village drinking water supply scheme in a single package on ‘Turn-key Job Basis’.
August 22, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Welspun Enterprises completes acquisition of 50.10% stake in Michigan for Rs 137 crore
Welspun Enterprises has completed acquisition of 50.10% stake in Michigan Engineers (MEPL), a trenchless technology-based EPC company in the urban water infrastructure segment, from the existing shareholders for Rs 137.07 crore. With the completion of the transaction, MEPL is now a subsidiary of Welspun Enterprises and enables company's expansion into the promising water and tunnelling solutions segment in India.
August 22, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Promoter raises stake in Adani Enterprises by 2.22% to 69.87%
Adani Enterprises' promoter entity Kempas Trade & Investment has acquired 2.53 crore equity shares or 2.22% stake in the Adani Group company via open market transactions during August 7-18. With this, its shareholding in Adani Enterprises increased to 69.87%, from 67.65% earlier.
August 22, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
SENSEX Market Map
August 22, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
SJS Enterprises Large Trade | 1 crore shares (33.1% equity) worth Rs 610 crore change hands at Rs 605 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.
August 22, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on a positive note August 22 amid positive global cues.
The Sensex was up 40.74 points or 0.06 percent at 65,256.83, and the Nifty was up 16points or 0.08 percent at 19,409.60. About 1615 shares advanced, 478 shares declined, and 109 shares unchanged.
August 22, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
Sensex Today | Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares:
Trade of 21st August; after a steep correction, had some relief rally seen across the globe and the same was witnessed in the Indian bourses as well where the Benchmark Index once again took the support of 19,300 (50DMA) followed by a strong up-move which was mainly guided by the Metal and Tech counters to end the session higher at 19,393.60.
On the daily chart, Nifty50 has made a Morning Star DOJI candlestick which is a bullish trend reversal pattern. The area of 19,260-19,320 will continue to act as a crucial support zone while on the higher side, the Index needs to breach the immediate hurdle of 19,470 for continuing its uptrend.
The Auto sector is on the verge of giving a breakout from the Bullish Flag and Pole formation, and one should keep an eye on it. The Tech sector is oscillating near its major breakout point, and post the breakout, one can expect a strong outperformance by the sector. Couple of stocks like Dixon Technologies, IndusInd Bank, and MRPL look good on charts.
Markets could be subdued in early Tuesday trades with a mixed bias, but optimism in most of the Asian indices could fuel extended recovery in local shares. Domestic IT stocks could be in limelight today after the tech-heavy Nasdaq index jumped over 1.5% in overnight trades. However, FIIs remaining net sellers continue to cause problems, as despite a recovery in key local indices yesterday, foreign investors offloaded shares in domestic markets.
Sentiments may also remain sluggish amid persistent Chinese economic concerns. Technically, Nifty bulls are likely to hesitate as long as the 19525-19550 zone is a resistance area. On the downside, bears will become active if Nifty slips below 19251 mark.