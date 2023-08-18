Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; US, Asian markets fall, Gold at 5-month low

August 18, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

The Nifty witnessed a weak day of trade today. It opened on a negative note and continued to drift lower throughout the day to close in the negative down ~100 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty has been range bound between 19250 – 19500 since past three trading sessions. On the downside, the zone of 19300 – 19400 where support in the form of the 40-day moving average and the daily lower Bollinger band is placed is acting as crucial support while 19450 – 19500 where the falling resistance trend line is placed is acting as a resistance. Thus, the Nifty is consolidating between these two parameters.

The daily and the hourly momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal. Overall, there a no signs of a trend reversal, and hence the short-term outlook is negative. On the downside we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19100.

Bank Nifty has closed in the negative for the sixth consecutive trading session. It has reached the 20-week moving average (43800) and hence the fall may not be severe from current levels. The trend is still negative however oversold and we can observe divergence on the hourly charts which indicates that a pullback is possible over the next few trading sessions. The pullback can stretch higher till 44400 – 44500.