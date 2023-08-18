Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; US, Asian markets fall, Gold at 5-month low

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 1,510.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded Rs 313.97 crore worth of stocks on August 17, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|65,151.02
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|19,365.25
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|43,891.35
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Ports
|809.65
|33.55
|+4.32%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ITC
|441.00
|-9.25
|-2.05%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|4593.45
|64.80
|+1.43%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|26267.00
|-274.80
|-1.04%
Confidence Petroleum has commissioned 13 new Auto LPG Dispensing Stations (ALDS) to cater green fuel requirement of cars and auto rikshaws.
With these 13 new locations the strength of our ALDS stations has reached to 248.
Industrial packaging company Pyramid Technoplast mobilized Rs 27.55 crore from four anchor investors on August 17, ahead of the public issue opening. Carnelian Structural Shift Fund, Alchemie Ventures Fund-Scheme I, Pluris Fund, and Resonance Opportunities Fund are the anchor investors.
Carnelian Structural Shift Fund, a part of Carnelian Asset Advisors founded by Vikas Khemani, bought the maximum amongst them, buying Rs 12.55 crore worth of shares. The company has finalized the allocation of 16.59 lakh equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 166 per share.
Oil prices looked set to snap a seven-week winning streak on Friday as concerns about demand growth in China as its economy slows, and the possibility of higher for longer U.S. rates triggered losses.
Major benchmarks were little changed on Friday, with the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) up 10 cents, or 0.1%, at $80.49 a barrel, while Brent crude was flat at $84.12 a barrel as of 0205 GMT.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's focus on containing inflation amid stronger-than-expected economic data was keeping a lid on oil prices.
Inflation is set to average far higher than 6 percent in the current quarter, as per an article in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monthly bulletin.
"The incidence of supply shocks is not over - elevation in vegetable prices has extended into the first half of August. Accordingly, headline inflation is expected to average well above 6 percent in the second quarter," said the regular State of the Economy article - which includes RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra as one of its co-authors - published in the central bank's monthly bulletin on August 17.
The views expressed in the State of the Economy article do not reflect the central bank's official stance.
The comments in the article come after data released on August 14 showed headline retail inflation shot up to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent in July - significantly higher than economists' expectations of 6.6 percent. Read More
The Nifty witnessed a weak day of trade today. It opened on a negative note and continued to drift lower throughout the day to close in the negative down ~100 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty has been range bound between 19250 – 19500 since past three trading sessions. On the downside, the zone of 19300 – 19400 where support in the form of the 40-day moving average and the daily lower Bollinger band is placed is acting as crucial support while 19450 – 19500 where the falling resistance trend line is placed is acting as a resistance. Thus, the Nifty is consolidating between these two parameters.
The daily and the hourly momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal. Overall, there a no signs of a trend reversal, and hence the short-term outlook is negative. On the downside we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19100.
Bank Nifty has closed in the negative for the sixth consecutive trading session. It has reached the 20-week moving average (43800) and hence the fall may not be severe from current levels. The trend is still negative however oversold and we can observe divergence on the hourly charts which indicates that a pullback is possible over the next few trading sessions. The pullback can stretch higher till 44400 – 44500.
Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 27.50 points or 0.14 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,310.50 level.
The bears were in total control from the beginning of the session, unperturbed by the pressure created by the bulls as Nifty fell 100 points to close at 19,365. Put writers were seen exiting from the key strikes of 19,400 and 19,500, which kept the Index under pressure throughout the day. Nifty consolidated between the 19,300-19,500 range for the third consecutive day.
Nifty is likely to consolidate further until either of 19,300 or 19,500 level is taken out. The support of 19,300 also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level drawn from the low of 18,647 made on 26th June to the high of 19,992 made on 20th July. For a decisive breakout on the upside.
Nifty needs to give a strong close above the falling trendline drawn connecting the high of 19,992 made on 20th July, 19,868 made on 27th July, 19,796 made on 1st August and 19,646 made on 9th August.
Bank Nifty formed a doji pattern twice in last three trading sessions, indicating that indecision still looms large over Bank Nifty’s future movement. Though the Bank Nifty bucked the trend of moving in a lower low formation today, a strong close above 44,000 is required for a change of fortunes in Bank Nifty. However, a break below 43,500 on the downside, can drag the Bank Nifty until 42,600 levels. Bank Nifty closed at 43,891, down 55 points.
