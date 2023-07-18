English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jul 18, 2023 / 10:03 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 19,750, Sensex gains 180 pts; LTIMindtree, Bharti Airtel top losers

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices opened on a strong note on July 18 with Nifty crossing 19800. Infosys, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were LTIMindtree, Titan Company, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Life and Sun Pharma. Buying is seen in the auto, bank, capital goods, realty, oil & gas and power names, while some selling is seen in the information technology, metal and PSU Bank stocks.

    • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 19,750, Sensex gains 180 pts; LTIMindtree, Bharti Airtel top losers
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex66,755.37165.44 +0.25%
      Nifty 5019,753.8042.35 +0.21%
      Nifty Bank45,656.45206.70 +0.45%
      Nifty 50 19,753.80 42.35 (0.21%)
      Tue, Jul 18, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris2,439.2530.70 +1.27%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      LTIMindtree5,030.05-104.80 -2.04%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy25650.10128.70 +0.50%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4472.45-16.70 -0.37%


    • July 18, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Market at 10 AM

      The Sensex was up 177.90 points or 0.27% at 66,767.83, and the Nifty was up 48.10 points or 0.24% at 19,759.60. About 1610 shares advanced, 1260 shares declined, and 111 shares unchanged.

      NIFTY 50 Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Adani Enterpris2,439.001.26567.00k
      Axis Bank976.351.193.23m
      ICICI Bank978.901.053.51m
      Infosys1,437.301.013.10m
      NTPC188.350.99943.16k
      BPCL385.400.96691.31k
      Bajaj Auto4,873.800.8444.38k
      ONGC167.500.66943.29k
      HDFC Bank1,689.000.69.00m
      Adani Ports735.250.57582.13k
      ,
      NIFTY 50 Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      LTIMindtree5,031.95-2825.41k
      Titan Company2,992.00-1.37463.48k
      Bharti Airtel868.20-1.13755.13k
      Tata Motors612.50-0.972.99m
      Tech Mahindra1,231.70-0.86759.03k
      HDFC Life662.25-0.731.55m
      UltraTechCement8,192.25-0.7136.75k
      Divis Labs3,639.60-0.6447.20k
      UPL640.15-0.571.30m
      Dr Reddys Labs5,207.05-0.4363.39k
    • July 18, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | RPP Infra Projects JV bags order worth Rs 138 crore in Himachal Pradesh

      The RPP-HSEA joint venture owned by RPP Infra Projects and Hs Engineers Associates, has received a letter of acceptance for new project in Himachal Pradesh at the cost of Rs 138.24 crore.

      RPP Infra with 51% holding along with its JV partner (49% holding) will invest in the project as per their capacity of holding and complete the said project within the decided time line.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 18, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
    • July 18, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities:

      Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, with spot gold at Comex trading up by 0.25% at USD 1961 per ounce in the morning session. Safe haven demand supports gold prices to move higher after China’s second-quarter growth missed estimates, adding to worries about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

      On the investment front, ETFs added 11,620 troy ounces of gold to their holdings in the last trading session; this was the biggest one-day increase since June 16.

      We expect the gold price to consolidate within a range with a positive bias. Comex spot gold has resistance at USD 1965/oz. The upside will extend to USD 1983/oz if the price crosses resistance at the USD 1965 level. MCX Gold August future has support at Rs 58780 per 10 gram and resistance at Rs 59570 per 10 grams.

    • July 18, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

      Earnings Today:

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 18, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
    • July 18, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Matrix Gas and Renewables files IPO papers, raises Rs 7.45 crore via private placement

      Gas aggregator Matrix Gas and Renewables has filed draft red herring prospectus with the Emerge platform of National Stock Exchange of India for fundraising through an initial public offering.

      The public issue of 56 lakh equity shares comprises only a fresh issue portion and there is no offer for sale part. This is an SME issue and the equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

      The company has already raised Rs 7.45 crore via private placement of 5.64 lakh equity shares on July 6. The shares were allotted at a price of Rs 132 per share.

      Total of 24 investors invested in the company via private placement including Ashneer Grover, Gunavanthkumar G Vaid, Singhvi Heritage LLP, Ash Grover LLP, Wow Investments, Touchstone Ventures LLP, Shagun Capital Ventures, and Nandura Estates. Read More

    • July 18, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
    • July 18, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
      NSE Large Deals
      CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
      Bharat Elec80804127.951.03
      Delta Corp825051871.54
      FCS Software4838572.750.13
      Havells India1056813551.43
      Havells India1152213551.56
      HDFC Bank59891701.551.02
      IndusInd Bank73331402.651.03
      Larsen50912483.151.26
      LTIMindtree304549701.51
      LTIMindtree44444972.252.21
    • July 18, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      SENSEX Market Map
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 18, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Amara Raja Batteries Large Trade | 2.72 crore shares (15.9% equity) worth Rs 1788.3 crore change hands at an average of Rs 654 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • July 18, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Infosys bags five-year deal of USD 2 billion

      Infosys share price gained 2 percent at Rs 1,445.35 as company entered into framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients.

      “Infosys has entered into framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients to provide AI and automation-led development, modernization and maintenance services. The total client target spend over 5 years is estimated at USD 2 billion,” Infosys said.

      The company will announce results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 on July 20, 2023 around 3.45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market