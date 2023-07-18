Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 19,750, Sensex gains 180 pts; LTIMindtree, Bharti Airtel top losers

July 18, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, with spot gold at Comex trading up by 0.25% at USD 1961 per ounce in the morning session. Safe haven demand supports gold prices to move higher after China’s second-quarter growth missed estimates, adding to worries about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

On the investment front, ETFs added 11,620 troy ounces of gold to their holdings in the last trading session; this was the biggest one-day increase since June 16.

We expect the gold price to consolidate within a range with a positive bias. Comex spot gold has resistance at USD 1965/oz. The upside will extend to USD 1983/oz if the price crosses resistance at the USD 1965 level. MCX Gold August future has support at Rs 58780 per 10 gram and resistance at Rs 59570 per 10 grams.