Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 19,750, Sensex gains 180 pts; LTIMindtree, Bharti Airtel top losers

The Sensex was up 177.90 points or 0.27% at 66,767.83, and the Nifty was up 48.10 points or 0.24% at 19,759.60. About 1610 shares advanced, 1260 shares declined, and 111 shares unchanged.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Adani Enterpris
|2,439.00
|1.26
|567.00k
|Axis Bank
|976.35
|1.19
|3.23m
|ICICI Bank
|978.90
|1.05
|3.51m
|Infosys
|1,437.30
|1.01
|3.10m
|NTPC
|188.35
|0.99
|943.16k
|BPCL
|385.40
|0.96
|691.31k
|Bajaj Auto
|4,873.80
|0.84
|44.38k
|ONGC
|167.50
|0.66
|943.29k
|HDFC Bank
|1,689.00
|0.6
|9.00m
|Adani Ports
|735.25
|0.57
|582.13k
|LTIMindtree
|5,031.95
|-2
|825.41k
|Titan Company
|2,992.00
|-1.37
|463.48k
|Bharti Airtel
|868.20
|-1.13
|755.13k
|Tata Motors
|612.50
|-0.97
|2.99m
|Tech Mahindra
|1,231.70
|-0.86
|759.03k
|HDFC Life
|662.25
|-0.73
|1.55m
|UltraTechCement
|8,192.25
|-0.71
|36.75k
|Divis Labs
|3,639.60
|-0.64
|47.20k
|UPL
|640.15
|-0.57
|1.30m
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,207.05
|-0.43
|63.39k