    Aug 07, 2023 / 10:26 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains, Nifty around 19,550; Zomato, Adani Green, Paytm most active

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: M&M, Divis Lab, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Grasim Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Nestle, ITC, Adani Enterprises, Britannia Industries and Tata Consumer Products.

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains, Nifty around 19,550; Zomato, Adani Green, Paytm most active
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex65,957.43236.18 +0.36%
      Nifty 5019,582.7565.75 +0.34%
      Nifty Bank44,975.8096.30 +0.21%
      Nifty 50 19,582.75 65.75 (0.34%)
      Mon, Aug 07, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      M&M1,514.9050.25 +3.43%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Britannia4,689.10-109.40 -2.28%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma15425.40184.40 +1.21%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6612.55-10.35 -0.16%


    • August 07, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Fortis Healthcare falls 5% as net profit declines in Q1

      Shares of Fortis Healthcare fell 5 percent on August 7 after the company reported a decline in its net profit for the April-June quarter.

      The hospital chain's net profit for the quarter recorded an 8.6 percent decline to Rs 122.5 crore during the June quarter, down from Rs 134.3 crore seen in the same period last fiscal.

      The company registered an exceptional loss of Rs 1.5 crore in the quarter gone by, which along with a fall in occupancy and a comparatively less favourable payor mix dragged its bottomline lower. Occupancy of the hospital business was down to 64 percent in Q1 FY24 from 65 percent in Q1 FY23.

      The same factors also resulted in a contraction in EBITDA margin to 15.2 percent as against 16.2 percent in the base period. Read More

    • August 07, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | CDSL shares gain on the back of strong earnings

      Shares of Central Depository Services India Ltd (CDSL) opened 1.5 percent higher after the company reported strong earnings.

      The company reported a 28 percent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 74 crore in the June quarter from Rs 58 crore a year ago. Its revenue advanced 19 percent to Rs 174 crore.

      The growth observed in FY23 was influenced by a 17 percent reduction in market-linked revenue such as encompassing transaction, IPO and KYC fetching, which was counterbalanced by a substantial 30 percent on-year expansion in the annuity stream (comprising annual issuer charges, e-voting, and e-CAS). Read More

    • August 07, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Hikal share price rises nearly 2% after GPCB withdrawn closure order

      Hikal share price rose nearly 2 percent in the early trade on August 7 after Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) revoked a closure order for the Panoli facility.

      On July 23, GPCB directed the company to cease operations of its plant located at GIDC Panoli, Dist. Bharuch, within 15 days from the order date, for alleged violations of certain provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Rules framed there under.

      The company has clarified all the queries raised by GPCB. Read More

    • August 07, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
      NIFTY 500 Most Active Stocks
      CompanyCMP Chg(%)VolumeValue(Rs cr)
      Zomato 99.65
      4.45      		70.43m 695.61
      Adani Green Ene 973.50
      -3.86      		6.31m 594.10
      One 97 Paytm 850.90
      6.82      		6.90m 594.44
      M&M 1,514.80
      3.42      		3.72m 559.36
      SBI 571.75
      -0.27      		8.83m 504.99
      IRFC 47.80
      6.1      		89.63m 421.81
      Dixon Technolog 4,482.80
      -2.89      		691.51k 309.37
      HDFC Bank 1,658.15
      0.36      		1.86m 308.30
      Bank of Baroda 192.15
      0.42      		14.87m 283.15
      Vedanta 241.90
      -2.08      		10.78m 261.86
    • August 07, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
    • August 07, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Yatharth Hospital lists at 2% premium to issue price

      Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services made its debut on the bourses at a mere 2 percent premium over its issue price on August 7. Analysts had expected the stock to list at a 20 percent premium, which was marred by subdued sentiment in broader market.

      The stock started trading on BSE at Rs 304 and on NSE at Rs 306, against issue price of Rs 300. The hospital chain's position as a prominent super specialty provider in Delhi NCR, diverse specialties and consistent operational and financial growth, were some of the factors behind the positive listing, said analysts.

    • August 07, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Adani Enterprises subsidiary Adani Digital Labs acquires 70.19% stake in Stark Enterprises

      Adani Enterprises' subsidiary Adani Digital Labs has further acquired 70.19% stake in Stark Enterprises, for Rs 6.8 crore. In July, Adani Digital Labs had acquired 29.81% stake in Stark Enterprises for Rs 3.56 crore. The acquisition is of strategic nature and will help Adani Group to enhance it’s travel line of business.

    • August 07, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Market at 10 AM

      The Sensex was up 117.55 points or 0.18 percent at 65,838.80, and the Nifty was up 35.50 points or 0.18 percent at 19,552.50. About 1827 shares advanced, 1133 shares declined, and 140 shares unchanged.

      NIFTY 50 Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      M&M1,504.952.753.40m
      Sun Pharma1,163.002.11615.76k
      Divis Labs3,824.002.1240.59k
      Grasim1,850.101.35186.76k
      NTPC219.850.871.84m
      UltraTechCement8,215.050.720.60k
      Larsen2,644.450.67202.26k
      Hindalco460.050.67968.81k
      SBI Life Insura1,276.350.67153.45k
      UPL606.500.52267.40k
      NIFTY 50 Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Britannia4,694.00-2.18279.62k
      Adani Enterpris2,523.10-0.74434.46k
      Bajaj Finance7,100.00-0.68121.55k
      Tata Steel118.20-0.673.82m
      IndusInd Bank1,400.60-0.64318.62k
      Nestle22,313.55-0.635.40k
      Axis Bank946.50-0.61.06m
      SBI570.00-0.588.37m
      TATA Cons. Prod830.00-0.57107.30k
      BPCL358.45-0.54548.83k
    • August 07, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

      Sensex Today | BSE Healthcare index up 1 percent supported by Morepen Laboratories, Sanofi India, Fermenta Biotech

      BSE HEALTHCARE Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Morepen Lab34.7814.181.21m
      Sanofi India7,424.456.512.76k
      Fermenta Bio167.005.336.58k
      RPG Life1,153.205.1211.08k
      Indraprastha140.254.984.59k
      Max Healthcare560.103.961.19k
      Eris Life829.303.625.26k
      Wockhardt261.303.3878.87k
      NGL Fine Chem2,075.003.37348
      Jubilant Pharmo386.553.151.47k
    • August 07, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Biocon Biologics appoints Rhonda Duffy as Chief Operating Officer

      Biocon's subsidiary Biocon Biologics has announced key leadership appointments. Rhonda Duffy is appointed as Chief Operating Officer, while Sandeep Athalye has been elevated to the position of Chief Development Officer to head CMC, Clinical Development and Medical and Regulatory Affairs. Athalye was working with Biocon Biologics as its Chief Medical Officer. Further, Stephanie Wasco is appointed as Head of Communications – Advanced Markets, and David Gibson as Global Head – Business Development.

    • August 07, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | BHEL Q1 loss widens to Rs 343.9 crore, revenue increases 7% to Rs 5,003 crore

      Bharat Heavy Electricals has reported net loss at Rs 343.9 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, widening from loss of Rs 188 crore in same period last year. Revenue from operations grew by 7.09% to Rs 5,003.4 crore compared to corresponding period last year.

    • August 07, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Results on August 7: 

      PB Fintech, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Bayer Cropscience, Emami, Eris Lifesciences, Gland Pharma, Godrej Consumer Products, India Cements, Indigo Paints., ITD Cementation India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Medplus Health Services, Olectra Greentech, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Ramco Cements, Ramco Systems, RateGain Travel Technologies, Sobha, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Tata Chemicals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ujjivan Financial Services, and Whirlpool of India will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on August 7.

