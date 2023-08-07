Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains, Nifty around 19,550; Zomato, Adani Green, Paytm most active

August 07, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Shares of Fortis Healthcare fell 5 percent on August 7 after the company reported a decline in its net profit for the April-June quarter.

The hospital chain's net profit for the quarter recorded an 8.6 percent decline to Rs 122.5 crore during the June quarter, down from Rs 134.3 crore seen in the same period last fiscal.

The company registered an exceptional loss of Rs 1.5 crore in the quarter gone by, which along with a fall in occupancy and a comparatively less favourable payor mix dragged its bottomline lower. Occupancy of the hospital business was down to 64 percent in Q1 FY24 from 65 percent in Q1 FY23.

The same factors also resulted in a contraction in EBITDA margin to 15.2 percent as against 16.2 percent in the base period. Read More