Taking Stock: Nifty around 19,600, Sensex up 232 points; midcaps outperform

The equity indices started the week on a positive note and ended higher for the second consecutive session on August 7 with Nifty near 19,600 supported by information technology, healthcare and realty stocks.

At close, the Sensex was up 232.23 points or 0.35 percent at 65,953.48, and the Nifty was up 80.30 points or 0.41 percent at 19,597.30.

Amid mixed global cues, the market started in the green, while witnessing some profit booking at higher levels in the first half. But extended buying in the second half helped the indices to close near the day's high.

Divis Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, LTIMindtree and Adani Ports were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while the top losersÂ wereÂ Britannia Industries, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, State Bank of India and Axis Bank.

Among the sectors, healthcare and information technology indices were up 1 percent each, while the realty index added 0.5 percent. However, the PSU Bank index fell 0.6 percent.

BSE midcap indexÂ closed the dayÂ with 0.5 percent gain and smallcap index was also up by 0.25 percent.

A long build-up was seen in REC, Divis Laboratories and Biocon, while a short build-up was seen in Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, India Cements and Balkrishna Industries.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Divis Laboratories, Ramco Cement and REC.

Gravita India, Zomato, Patel Engineering, C.E. Info Systems, NBCC, Lupin, RateGain Travel Technologies, CSB Bank, KPIT Technologies, touched their 52-week high on the BSE.