Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; June services PMI at 58.5

The Sensex was down 71.63 points or 0.11% at 65,407.42, and the Nifty was down 11.50 points or 0.06% at 19,377.50. About 1915 shares advanced, 1115 shares declined, and 135 shares unchanged.
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Volume
|Value(Rs cr)
|HDFC Bank
| 1,670.65
-3.33
|7.61m
|1,285.32
|Bajaj Finance
| 7,823.00
-0.48
|1.19m
|941.34
|Bandhan Bank
| 221.30
-4.3
|28.71m
|638.26
|HDFC
| 2,787.10
-3.39
|2.02m
|567.54
|ICICI Bank
| 961.35
1.76
|5.29m
|506.59
|LTIMindtree
| 5,307.25
1.08
|884.88k
|469.50
|Suzlon Energy
| 17.40
-4.92
|244.88m
|431.72
|IndusInd Bank
| 1,400.45
2.42
|2.68m
|375.55
|Eicher Motors
| 3,385.10
-0.49
|1.02m
|345.86
|MOTHERSON
| 91.50
7.46
|37.85m
|345.39