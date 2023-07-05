Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; June services PMI at 58.5

July 05, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma gained on July 5 after subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics announced positive results in the phase-3 clinical trial of Trastuzumab biosimilar.

The breast cancer biosimilar product, BP02 (Trastuzumab or biosimilar to Herceptin), developed by the wholly owned subsidiary Curateq Biologics Private Limited, has met its primary endpoint in the Phase-3 clinical trial, according to a statement from Aurobindo Pharma.

BP02 has shown equivalent efficacy to Herceptin in regard to its clinical response (overall response rate, ORR), in addition to demonstrating a comparable safety profile.

This Phase-3 study is a multi-centre, randomised, double-blinded study involving females with metastatic HER2- positive breast cancer, the company said.