    Jul 05, 2023 / 11:02 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; June services PMI at 58.5

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, realty index down 0.6 percent, while auto, capital goods, FMCG, oil & gas and power indices up 0.5-1 percent. HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bandhan Bank, HDFC and ICICI Bank are most active shares on the NSE. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.5 percent each.

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; June services PMI at 58.5
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex65,387.48-91.57 -0.14%
      Nifty 5019,369.70-19.30 -0.10%
      Nifty Bank45,147.30-154.15 -0.34%
      Nifty 50 19,369.70 -19.30 (-0.10%)
      Wed, Jul 05, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC Life665.4018.40 +2.84%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC2,785.60-99.25 -3.44%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG53471.30656.50 +1.24%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank45153.60-147.80 -0.33%


    • July 05, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Market at 11 AM

      The Sensex was down 71.63 points or 0.11% at 65,407.42, and the Nifty was down 11.50 points or 0.06% at 19,377.50. About 1915 shares advanced, 1115 shares declined, and 135 shares unchanged.

      NIFTY 500 Most Active Stocks
      CompanyCMP Chg(%)VolumeValue(Rs cr)
      HDFC Bank 1,670.65
      -3.33      		7.61m 1,285.32
      Bajaj Finance 7,823.00
      -0.48      		1.19m 941.34
      Bandhan Bank 221.30
      -4.3      		28.71m 638.26
      HDFC 2,787.10
      -3.39      		2.02m 567.54
      ICICI Bank 961.35
      1.76      		5.29m 506.59
      LTIMindtree 5,307.25
      1.08      		884.88k 469.50
      Suzlon Energy 17.40
      -4.92      		244.88m 431.72
      IndusInd Bank 1,400.45
      2.42      		2.68m 375.55
      Eicher Motors 3,385.10
      -0.49      		1.02m 345.86
      MOTHERSON 91.50
      7.46      		37.85m 345.39
    • July 05, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates |  Aurobindo Pharma gains on positive Phase-3 results of breast cancer drug

      Shares of Aurobindo Pharma gained on July 5 after subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics announced positive results in the phase-3 clinical trial of Trastuzumab biosimilar.

      The breast cancer biosimilar product, BP02 (Trastuzumab or biosimilar to Herceptin), developed by the wholly owned subsidiary Curateq Biologics Private Limited, has met its primary endpoint in the Phase-3 clinical trial, according to a statement from Aurobindo Pharma.

      BP02 has shown equivalent efficacy to Herceptin in regard to its clinical response (overall response rate, ORR), in addition to demonstrating a comparable safety profile.

      This Phase-3 study is a multi-centre, randomised, double-blinded study involving females with metastatic HER2- positive breast cancer, the company said. Read More

    • July 05, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
      NSE Volume Shockers
      CompanyCMP Chg(%)Today Vol 5D Avg VolVol Chg(%)
      JITF Infralogis611.00
      -2.4%
      		230.41k
      19,584.40      		1,076.00
      Apollo Micro Sy48.35
      -2.91%
      		6.24m
      603,083.60      		935.00
      MMTC Ltd33.70
      5.64%
      		8.63m
      1,080,714.80      		699.00
      Bedmutha Ind68.35
      3.95%
      		485.56k
      64,203.00      		656.00
      Dredging Corp356.50
      5.24%
      		264.84k
      39,797.00      		565.00
      Shree Pushkar199.70
      6.03%
      		180.90k
      27,197.60      		565.00
      Maithan Alloys1,058.35
      6.76%
      		182.33k
      28,638.60      		537.00
      Shivalik Bimeta684.10
      9.08%
      		526.66k
      85,316.80      		517.00
      Munjal Auto Ind56.45
      7.12%
      		714.26k
      125,263.60      		470.00
      BF Utilities393.70
      4.89%
      		814.57k
      154,314.80      		428.00
    • July 05, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates |  Bandhan Bank shares fall nearly 6% on CFO resignation; brokerages keep 'Buy' tag

      Bandhan Bank share price fell nearly 6 percent in the early trade on July 5 as company's chief financial officer Sunil Samdani has resigned.

      Private lender Bandhan Bank on July 4 said that its chief financial officer Sunil Samdani has stepped down from the position on July 3 to explore professional opportunities outside the bank.

      His last working day as the CFO and key managerial person (KMP) of the bank would be September 30, 2023. Read More

    • July 05, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Jindal Steel gains 2% on hopes of $30-million inflow after Nifty Next 50 entry

      Shares of Jindal Steel & Power gained 2 percent on July 5 as the stock gears up to enter the Nifty Next 50 index. The rebalancing will take place on July 12 and the changes will be implemented with effect from July 1.

      The stock will witness inflow worth $30 million, according to a note by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

      Mutual Funds or Exchange Traded Funds that mimic the Nifty Next 50 index will rejig their portfolio to align with the changes. Read More

      Shares of Jindal Steel & Power gained 2 percent on July 5 as the stock gears up to enter the Nifty Next 50 index. The rebalancing will take place on July 12 and the changes will be implemented with effect from July 1. The stock will witness inflow worth $30 million, according to a note by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. Mutual Funds or Exchange Traded Funds that mimic the Nifty Next 50 index will rejig their portfolio to align with the changes.
    • July 05, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Lemon Tree shares gain 2% on the back of Udaipur property licence deal

      The share price of Lemon Tree Hotels edged up 2 percent in early trade on July 5 after the company signed a licence agreement for a 48-room property in Udaipur, Rajasthan, under the company’s brand 'Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels'.

      The hotel is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of FY2024.

      This hotel will feature 48 well-appointed rooms, banquet facilities, a restaurant, a bar, meeting rooms, a banquet hall, a fitness center and other public areas.

      Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company, will be operating this hotel. Read More

    • July 05, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Som Distilleries & Breweries shares gain 3% as Board mulls preferential fundraising

      Som Distilleries & Breweries witnessed a morning trade surge of approximately 3 percent on July 5, following the company's announcement of considering a preferential issue for fundraising.

      Som Distilleries and Breweries has scheduled a board meeting on July 8 to discuss the possibility of fundraising through a preferential basis by issuing convertible equity warrants to promoters and/or potential investors, as per the regulatory filing. The funds raised from this initiative will be allocated towards the company's capital expenditure and working capital needs. Read More

    • July 05, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

      JUST IN | India June Services PMI at 58.5 versus 61.2 in May and Composite PMI at 59.4 versus 61.6 in May

    • July 05, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | IndusInd Bank jumps to 52-week high on robust Q1 business update

      Shares of IndusInd Bank rose over 2 percent and hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,400.90 in early trade on July 5 buoyed by the lender's solid business updates for the April-June quarter.

      During the first quarter of FY24, the lender recorded a 21 percent rise in net advances to Rs 3.01 lakh crore as against Rs 2.47 lakh crore in the same quarter last fiscal. On a sequential basis, advances increased 4 percent.

      Deposits also grew 15 percent on year to Rs 3.47 lakh crore and 3 percent on sequential basis. Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1.5 lakh crore as of June 30, as compared to Rs 1.4 lakh crore as of March 31. Read More

    • July 05, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Jefferies downgrades Dixon Tech on stretched valuation

      Following a 55 percent surge over the past two months, Dixon Technologies' valuation has reached an estimated FY24 price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of approximately 59x, which is around 30 percent higher than its historical average.

      Foreign broking firm Jefferies has downgraded Dixon Tech to 'hold' from 'buy'. Jefferies' target price on the stock is Rs 4,550, which indicates a 5 percent upside from the current market price. Read More

    • July 05, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | ICICI Securities says 'buy' Ahluwalia Contracts, stock hits record high

      Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts climbed 5 percent on July 5 to a record high of Rs 648.05, after ICICI Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ tag.

      “Ahluwalia is a key beneficiary of the tailwinds in the segments such as real estate, hotels, hospitals, station redevelopment as well as corporate/ industrial capex,” the brokerage firm said.

      The broker has set a target price of Rs 800 per share based on 16 times its FY25 Price to Earnings. Read More

      Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts climbed 5 percent on July 5 to a record high of Rs 648.05, after ICICI Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' tag. "Ahluwalia is a key beneficiary of the tailwinds in the segments such as real estate, hotels, hospitals, station redevelopment as well as corporate/ industrial capex," the brokerage firm said. The broker has set a target price of Rs 800 per share based on 16 times its FY25 Price to Earnings.
    • July 05, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | HDFC Bank share price falls post Q1 Business data

      The HDFC Bank’s advances aggregated to approximately Rs 16,155 billion as of June 30, 2023, a growth of around 15.8% over Rs 13,951 billion as of June 30, 2022 and a growth of around 0.9% over Rs 16,006 billion as of March 31, 2023.

      The Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 19,130 billion as of June 30, 2023, a growth of around 19.2% over Rs 16,048 billion as of June 30, 2022 and a growth of around 1.6% over Rs 18,834 billion as of March 31, 2023.

