Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase opening losses, trade flat; Interglobe Aviation down 3%

August 03, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Crude oil prices fell more than 2.0% in the international markets despite a record decline in the U.S. oil stocks. As per the U.S. EIA, crude oil inventories in the U.S. dropped by 17 million barrels last week, its highest decline in inventories in any single week since 1982.

Despite a larger than expected draw in the U.S. oil stocks, prices fell in the international markets. Surprise rating downgrades by the U.S. rating agency Fitch for the U.S. debts from AAA to AA+ led to a sell-off in global financial markets and also pushed oil prices lower. Traders also booked profit in their long positions ahead of the OPEC+ meeting scheduled this week.

We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $78.50–77.80 and resistance at $80.40–81.30 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,470-6,410, while resistance is at Rs 6,640–6,710.