Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase opening losses, trade flat; Interglobe Aviation down 3%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharma, Divis Labs, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were UPL, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki.
Sensex Today | Gaurav Dua, Head - Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
After four consecutive months of healthy rally in the equity markets globally, the downgrade of sovereign rating of US by Fitch is acting as an excuse to take some profits off the table.
We believe that the markets would absorb the development and readjust in few days for situation to normalise again. From investor’s perspective, the Indian economy is on a multi-year upcycle and correction should be used to accumulate quality stocks at better price points for handsome gains over the next 2-5 years.
Crude oil prices fell more than 2.0% in the international markets despite a record decline in the U.S. oil stocks. As per the U.S. EIA, crude oil inventories in the U.S. dropped by 17 million barrels last week, its highest decline in inventories in any single week since 1982.
Despite a larger than expected draw in the U.S. oil stocks, prices fell in the international markets. Surprise rating downgrades by the U.S. rating agency Fitch for the U.S. debts from AAA to AA+ led to a sell-off in global financial markets and also pushed oil prices lower. Traders also booked profit in their long positions ahead of the OPEC+ meeting scheduled this week.
We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $78.50–77.80 and resistance at $80.40–81.30 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,470-6,410, while resistance is at Rs 6,640–6,710.
August 03, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
August 03, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Titan opens flat on lower EBITDA margin, brokerages offer mixed views
Titan’s shares opened flat at Rs 2,969.35 at 9.18am after the company's EBITDA margin fell 270 basis points from the last year in the April-June quarter. The margins were adversely affected by seasonality and volatility in gold prices, it said in the Q1FY24 earnings call.
Jefferies has a 'hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,650. The brokerage firm said that Titan missed earnings estimates due to margins. “Growth focus through planned measures came at the cost of margin but unlikely to repeat,” Jefferies said.
Philip Capital has downgraded the stock to a 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 3,100. It expects the EBITDA margin to fall to 11.5 percent in FY24 as compared to 12.5 percent in FY23. The rationale behind this is a hefty non-recurring diamond inventory gains sitting in base year, increased actions on driving market share gain which, in turn, shall lead to higher advertising activities and moderation in consumer demand on account of higher gold price.
HSBC has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,580, citing impressive jewellery sales and strong growth outlook. Read More
August 03, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
August 03, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
August 03, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
Sensex Today | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Often, stock markets are impacted by unexpected events. When market valuations are high, the sell off will be sharp. This was what happened in global markets after the Fitch downgrade of the US credit rating. Now, the important question from the market perspective is whether this will impact the fundamental factors driving the rally in global markets. The answer is no. The US economy’s soft landing narrative, that is driving the ongoing global rally, is intact and getting stronger.
GDP growth in US is strong and inflation is coming down. 80% of US companies have posted better than expected quarterly results. The Fitch downgrade doesn’t alter this significant macro construct. The sentimental impact of the rating downgrade is likely to fade away soon.
The valuations in India continue to be rich from the short-term perspective, but fair for long-term investors. Weakness in the market may be used to slowly accumulate high quality stocks which have corrected. Leading stocks in banking, capital goods and construction-related segments look good for long-term investment.
August 03, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates | InterGlobe Aviation reports profit at Rs 3,090.6 crore in Q1, revenue jumps 30%
InterGlobe Aviation has reported highest ever quarterly profit and revenue in Q1FY24. Profit stood at Rs 3,090.6 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, compared to loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore in year-ago period, backed by strong operational performance, execution of strategy and favourable market conditions. Revenue surged 30% YoY to Rs 16,683.1 crore, while EBIDTAR jumped 627% YoY to Rs 5,210.9 crore with margin rising to 31.2% from 5.6% during the same period.
August 03, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
SENSEX Market Map
August 03, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
Vedanta Block Deal | 16.5 crore shares (4.5% equity) worth Rs 4,270 crore change hands. Promoter Twin Star Holdings likely a seller in Vedanta block deal, reported CNBC-TV18.
August 03, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
August 03, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened lower on August 3 with Nifty below 19500.
The Sensex was down 262.80 points or 0.40% at 65,519.98, and the Nifty was down 74.80 points or 0.38% at 19,451.70. About 1101 shares advanced, 942 shares declined, and 93 shares unchanged.
Sun Pharma, Divis Labs, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were UPL, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki