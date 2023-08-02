English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 02, 2023 / 08:15 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall St, Asia weak as Fitch cuts US ratings; GIFT Nifty falls, oil gains

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday amid a slew of corporate earnings results, while manufacturing sector data supported hopes that the central bank could skip another rate hike in September. Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday, trading near their highest since April.

    • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall St, Asia weak as Fitch cuts US ratings; GIFT Nifty falls, oil gains
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex66,459.31-68.36 -0.10%
      Nifty 5019,733.550.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank45,592.500.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 19,733.55 0.00 (0.00%)
      Wed, Aug 02, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Coal India240.3511.10 +4.84%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Power Grid Corp251.80-14.25 -5.36%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT30288.70360.20 +1.20%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Infra6076.55-38.80 -0.63%


    • August 02, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

      Sensex Today | SBFC Finance IPO opens on August 3, closes on Aug 7

      The initial public offering of SBFC Finance will open for subscription on August 3, while the closing date would be August 7. The anchor book, a part of qualified institutional buyers, will be opened for a day on August 2, a day before the issue opening.

      The price band for the offer has been set at Rs 54-57 per share.

      The NBFC is planning to raise Rs 1,025 crore via public issue which comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 425 crore by promoters. Read More

    • August 02, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 02, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research and Outreach, ICRA

      The uptick in the GST collections for July 2023 is in line with ICRA’s expectations for that month. As per our analysis, GST collections need to exceed Rs 1.65 trillion/month in the remaining eight months of this fiscal to meet the FY2024 target for CGST revenues of Rs 8.1 trillion, which seems realistic.

      There is a clear divergence between revenues on collections on account of domestic transactions (including imports of services) and that on account of imported goods, with the latter averaging at just 0.8% YoY during April-July 2023, reflecting the compression in merchandise imports. This divergence is set to continue owing to the expectation of a contraction in merchandise imports in FY2024.

    • August 02, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi: Report

      Ambuja Cements has reached a deal to acquire a majority stake in operations of Sanghi Industries, two sources with direct knowledge said, a transaction that will add heft to cement operations of billionaire Gautam Adani's firm.

      The deal by Ambuja is likely to be announced as soon as Wednesday, the sources said, declining to be named because the decision is not public. They did not share the exact stake percentage.

      One of the sources said the deal was done by considering Sanghi's enterprise value at 60 billion rupees ($729 million). India's Economic Times last week reported that Adani was among those leading the race to acquire Sanghi, which was being appraised at that enterprise value.

      Adani Group did not respond to a request for comment. Sanghi Cement declined to comment. Read More

    • August 02, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities



      USDINR spot closed 1 paise higher at 82.25, in a day of lackluster trading. Over this week all eyes will be on the US jobs report. We expect a range of 82.00 and 82.45 on spot.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 02, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST
    • August 02, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

      There was caution amongst the investors as markets exhibited a range-bound trend and ended marginally lower ahead of the RBI's monetary policy next week. Markets would continue to look for global cues, as the recent rally was too fast paced with valuations getting expensive. Markets will continue to select bouts of profit-taking even as the overall undertone remains bullish.

      Technically, on the daily chart, the index has formed a small bearish candle, which indicates indecisiveness between the bulls and bears. Below 19700, the market could retest the level of 19650-19600. On the flip side, a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the dismissal of 19800 and above the same, the index could rally till 19840-19875.

    • August 02, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

      Sensex Today | US job openings hit more than two-year low; labor market still tight

      US job openings fell to the lowest level in more than two years in June, but remained at levels consistent with tight labor market conditions, which could spur the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated for some time.

      Labor market resilience was underscored by the third straight monthly decline in layoffs as employers hoard workers after difficulties finding labor during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 1.61 job openings for every unemployed person in June, up from 1.58 in May.

      The job openings rate was unchanged at 5.8% in June.

    • August 02, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

      Sensex Today | US credit rating downgraded from AAA by Fitch

      The US was stripped of its top-tier sovereign credit grade by Fitch Ratings, which criticized the country’s ballooning fiscal deficits and an “erosion of governance” that’s led to repeated debt limit clashes over the past two decades.

      The credit grader cut the US one level from AAA to AA+, echoing a move made more than a decade ago by S&P Global Ratings. Tax cuts and new spending initiatives coupled with multiple economic shocks have swelled budget deficits, Fitch said, while medium-term challenges related to rising entitlement costs remain largely unaddressed.

      “The rating downgrade of the United States reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance relative to ‘AA’ and ‘AAA’ rated peers over the last two decades,” Fitch said in a statement.

      Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen quickly responded to the downgrade, calling it “arbitrary” and “outdated.” Treasuries edged higher in early Asia trading after the Fitch announcement amid modest demand for haven assets.

    • August 02, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 02, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Oil prices rise more than 1% after sharp drop in US crude stocks

      Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday, trading near their highest since April, after industry data showed a much steeper-than-expected draw last week in crude oil inventories in the U.S., the world's biggest fuel consumer.

      Brent crude futures for October rose 92 cents, or 1.1%, to $85.83 a barrel by 0001 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 84 cents, or 1.03%, to $82.21 a barrel.

      Both benchmarks settled lower on Tuesday, breaking a three day streak of gains.

      U.S. oil inventories fell by 15.4 million barrels in the week ended July 28, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures, compared with analysts' estimates for a drop of 1.37 million barrels.

    • August 02, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Asian market trade weak; Nikkei down 1.4%, Kospi falls nearly 1%

      Asia-Pacific markets fell Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch cut the U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+, citing “expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years.”

      Japan’s Nikkei shed 1.4%, while Kospi fell nearly 1%.

      Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.67%, a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia held its benchmark interest rate at 4.1%.

      Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.5%, while mainland Chinese markets were trading 0.3 percent lower.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market