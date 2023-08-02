Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall St, Asia weak as Fitch cuts US ratings; GIFT Nifty falls, oil gains

August 02, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

The initial public offering of SBFC Finance will open for subscription on August 3, while the closing date would be August 7. The anchor book, a part of qualified institutional buyers, will be opened for a day on August 2, a day before the issue opening.

The price band for the offer has been set at Rs 54-57 per share.

The NBFC is planning to raise Rs 1,025 crore via public issue which comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 425 crore by promoters. Read More