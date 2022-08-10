English
    Stock Market Live | Airtel, Zensar, IHCL in focus | How has money moved in MFs | Morning Trade

    Volatile stock markets are seen taking a toll on investor sentiment. Net inflows in equity mutual funds fell by 42 percent in July to Rs 8,898 crore compared to Rs 15,497 crore in June 2022. We speak to Jash Kriplani of Moneycontrol’s Personal Finance team. Stock in spotlight today: Bharti Airtel, Zensar Tech, Indian Hotels, Strides Pharma and Dilip Buildcon. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities.

