business Share Market Live: What To Do With FMCG Stocks Post Quarterly Earnings | Markets With Santo & CJ Consumption pack has reported a mixed set of earnings in the quarter gone by. But QSR space has been abuzz with the likes of Jubilant Food and Westlife reporting mouth-watering quarterly earnings. On Santo & CJ today, we take stock of the consumption basket with CNBC-TV18's Mangalam Maloo and discuss how one should play stocks like ITC and Zomato going forward.