September 29, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty below 17,700; Coal India, NTPC top gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, Metal, Oil & Gas and Power indices up 1-3 percent, while selling is seen in the IT, Auto and Banking names. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading marginally higher.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,269.01-398.59 -0.67%
    Nifty 5017,660.85-87.75 -0.49%
    Nifty Bank37,596.85-348.15 -0.92%
    Nifty 50 17,660.85 -87.75 (-0.49%)
    Wed, Sep 29, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Coal India189.2514.70 +8.42%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Kotak Mahindra2,027.50-40.70 -1.97%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2457.7559.45 +2.48%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank37598.70-346.30 -0.91%


  • September 29, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST

    Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO subscribed 20%

    The public issue of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, ranked as the largest non-bank affiliated AMC in India by QAAUM, is subscribed 20 percent on September 29, the first day of bidding. The bidding for the issue will continue for three days till October 1.

    The offer has received bids for 54.99 lakh equity shares against IPO size of over 2.77 crore equity shares, the subscription data showed. The offer size has been reduced to 2.77 crore shares from 3.88 crore shares after the company raised Rs 789 crore from anchor investors on September 28.

  • September 29, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST

    Infosys and SAP collaborate to drive business innovation

    Infosys today announced the launch of the Leads and Proposals Solution as part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio for the professional services industry. This cloud-native business-to-business (B2B) solution, part of Infosys Cobalt, leverages predictive analytics, the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, and the SAP Conversational AI service, integrated with SAP S/4HANA Cloud to drive innovation in the professional services sector.

    Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,678.80, down Rs 8.70, or 0.52 percent on the BSE.

  • September 29, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST

    BSE Oil & Gas index rose 1 percent led by the IOC, ONGC, HPCL

  • September 29, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors 

    As the US yields rise, Dollar index rises and so do the oil prices. Rupee is expected to remain in the range of 73.90 to 74.40.
     
    Quarter end selling from IT companies and MSCI rebalancing should come as RBI endures to cap the volatility in the currency. 

  • September 29, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

    Motilal Oswal on Varun Beverages: The company is expected to deliver strong volume growth across all the three product segments, with an increase in consumption patterns to pre-COVID levels. We expect strong demand traction over the next few years due to strong distribution network, rising penetration in the newly acquired region (south and west India), diversifying product portfolio, and growing refrigerator penetration in rural/and semi-rural areas per household and higher power availability hours.

    We expect a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 20%/25%/56% over CY20-23E. We value the stock at 40x (in line with its three-year average P/E) CY23E EPS. Our target of Rs 1,150 implies a 27% upside. We maintain our buy rating on the stock.

  • September 29, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 458.12 points or 0.77% at 59209.48, and the Nifty shed 104.10 points or 0.59% at 17644.50. NTPC, Poweer Grid and State Bank of India are the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank dragged the most.

    Among the sectors, the Power index jumped over 3 percent while bank, IT and the auto indices are under pressure.

  • September 29, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST

    BLS International bags contract with Embassy of Italy:

    BLS International has won the contract with Embassy of Italy in Russia for visa processing for a period of 5 years in partnership. Under the contract, the company is expected to process approximately 1,40,000 applications every year with 20 centres across Russia, company said in its press release.

    BLS International Services was quoting at Rs 261.40, up Rs 7.60, or 2.99 percent on the BSE.

  • September 29, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO subscribed 11%:

    The public issue of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is subscribed 11 percent on September 29, the first day of bidding. The bidding for the issue will continue for three days till October 1.

    The offer has received bids for 30.84 lakh equity shares against IPO size of over 2.77 crore equity shares, the subscription data showed. 

    Retail investors have put in bids for 23 percent of their reserved portion and shareholders of Aditya Birla Capital have bought 6 percent shares of total portion reserved for them. Of the issue size, 19.44 lakh shares are reserved for shareholders.

  • September 29, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST

    Godrej Properties adds a large new redevelopment project in Mumbai

    Godrej Properties has entered into an agreement to redevelop a land parcel in the upscale neighbourhood of Wadala, Mumbai. Spread across 7.5 acres, this project will offer approximately 1.6 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations, as per the company's press release. 

    Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 2,276.50, up Rs 42.90, or 1.92 percent on the BSE.

  • September 29, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

    BSE Power index rose 1 percent supported by the CESC, Tata Power, NTPC

  • September 29, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened 14 paise lower at 74.16 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday’s close of 74.04.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

