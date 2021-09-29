Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty below 17,700; Coal India, NTPC top gainer

September 29, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO subscribed 20%

The public issue of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, ranked as the largest non-bank affiliated AMC in India by QAAUM, is subscribed 20 percent on September 29, the first day of bidding. The bidding for the issue will continue for three days till October 1.

The offer has received bids for 54.99 lakh equity shares against IPO size of over 2.77 crore equity shares, the subscription data showed. The offer size has been reduced to 2.77 crore shares from 3.88 crore shares after the company raised Rs 789 crore from anchor investors on September 28.