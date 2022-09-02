English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    September 02, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 17,583 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 IST. Asian markets are trading mostly lower, while US markets ended mixed.

    • September 02, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

      GST collections spike 28%:

      India collected Rs 1.44 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in August, registering an increase of 28 percent from the mop-up a year back, the finance ministry said on September 1.

      However, when compared to the money collected in July, the August GST mop-up was 4 percent lower. Read More

    • September 02, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 2,290.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 951.13 crore on September 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 02, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      Bond Yields Updates:

      Bond Yields Updates:
    • September 02, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

      GMR Airports to divest its stake in Mactan Cebu International Airport

      GMR Airports International BV (GAIBV), a stepdown subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited (and direct subsidiary of GAL) has entered into definitive agreements with Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc (AIC), for AIC to acquire shares in GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).

      In the previous trading session, the share closed up 6.67 percent or Rs 2.40 at Rs 38.40 on the BSE.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 02, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

      Hero MotoCorp August sales data:

      Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 4,62,608 units in August 2022.

      The Company had sold 4,53,879 units the corresponding month of the previous year (August 2021). Sequentially, this translates into a growth over the month of July 2022, when the Company had sold 4,45,580 units. 

    • September 02, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

      India could soon approve sugar exports in two tranches: Sources:

      India is set to allow sugar exports in two tranches for the next season beginning in October, as the world's biggest producer of the sweetener tries to balance the interests of its farmers and consumers, government and industry officials told Reuters.

      Exports by India, which has restricted shipments in the current season, could weigh on global prices, and help swell supplies across Asia.

      "The government has initiated a process to allocate quotas for the next season," said Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd.

      The export policy for the 2022/23 season starting from Oct.1 is likely to be announced in September, he said. Read More

    • September 02, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      JSW Steel arm IEL to sell 70% stake in Chile-Based Santa Fe Mining

      JSW Steel's wholly owned subsidiary Inversiones Eurosh Limitada (IEL) has entered into an agreement for selling its 70% stake held in a joint venture company Santa Fe Mining (SFM).

      The company proposes to liquidate the other subsidiaries relating to the Chile investments in due course.

      In the previous trading session, JSW Steel ended at Rs 661.35, down Rs 5.05, or 0.76 percent.

    • September 02, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

      Gold Updates:

      Gold edged up on Friday but was headed for a third straight weekly drop, as data pointing at a resilient U.S. economy bolstered the likelihood of Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer and pinned the dollar near recent peaks.

      Spot gold XAU= inched up 0.1% to $1,697.80 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT but was down 2.2% for the week so far.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 02, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

      Crude Oil Updates:

      Oil prices climbed on Friday on bets that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, but the benchmarks were still on track to post their worst weekly drop in four on fears COVID-19 curbs in China and weak global growth will hit demand.

      Brent crude futures rose $1.20, or 1.3%, to $93.56 a barrel at 0117 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.16, or 1.3%, to $87.77 a barrel.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.