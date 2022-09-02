Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

India collected Rs 1.44 lakh crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in August, registering an increase of 28 percent from the mop-up a year back, the finance ministry said on September 1.
However, when compared to the money collected in July, the August GST mop-up was 4 percent lower. Read More
September 02, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 2,290.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 951.13 crore on September 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
GMR Airports to divest its stake in Mactan Cebu International Airport
GMR Airports International BV (GAIBV), a stepdown subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited (and direct subsidiary of GAL) has entered into definitive agreements with Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc (AIC), for AIC to acquire shares in GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 6.67 percent or Rs 2.40 at Rs 38.40 on the BSE.
ADVERTISEMENT
September 02, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp August sales data:
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 4,62,608 units in August 2022.
The Company had sold 4,53,879 units the corresponding month of the previous year (August 2021). Sequentially, this translates into a growth over the month of July 2022, when the Company had sold 4,45,580 units.
India could soon approve sugar exports in two tranches: Sources:
India is set to allow sugar exports in two tranches for the next season beginning in October, as the world's biggest producer of the sweetener tries to balance the interests of its farmers and consumers, government and industry officials told Reuters.
Exports by India, which has restricted shipments in the current season, could weigh on global prices, and help swell supplies across Asia.
"The government has initiated a process to allocate quotas for the next season," said Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd.
The export policy for the 2022/23 season starting from Oct.1 is likely to be announced in September, he said. Read More
September 02, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
JSW Steel arm IEL to sell 70% stake in Chile-Based Santa Fe Mining
JSW Steel's wholly owned subsidiary Inversiones Eurosh Limitada (IEL) has entered into an agreement for selling its 70% stake held in a joint venture company Santa Fe Mining (SFM).
The company proposes to liquidate the other subsidiaries relating to the Chile investments in due course.
In the previous trading session, JSW Steel ended at Rs 661.35, down Rs 5.05, or 0.76 percent.
September 02, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
Gold Updates:
Gold edged up on Friday but was headed for a third straight weekly drop, as data pointing at a resilient U.S. economy bolstered the likelihood of Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer and pinned the dollar near recent peaks.
Spot gold XAU= inched up 0.1% to $1,697.80 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT but was down 2.2% for the week so far.
Oil prices climbed on Friday on bets that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, but the benchmarks were still on track to post their worst weekly drop in four on fears COVID-19 curbs in China and weak global growth will hit demand.
Brent crude futures rose $1.20, or 1.3%, to $93.56 a barrel at 0117 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.16, or 1.3%, to $87.77 a barrel.