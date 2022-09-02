Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

September 02, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

India could soon approve sugar exports in two tranches: Sources:

India is set to allow sugar exports in two tranches for the next season beginning in October, as the world's biggest producer of the sweetener tries to balance the interests of its farmers and consumers, government and industry officials told Reuters.

Exports by India, which has restricted shipments in the current season, could weigh on global prices, and help swell supplies across Asia.

"The government has initiated a process to allocate quotas for the next season," said Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd.

The export policy for the 2022/23 season starting from Oct.1 is likely to be announced in September, he said. Read More