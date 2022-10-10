English
    October 10, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the red, Nifty around 17,250; mid & smallcaps under pressure

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, PSU bank, realty FMCG, capital goods and power indices down 1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,957.03-234.26 -0.40%
      Nifty 5017,227.20-87.45 -0.51%
      Nifty Bank39,060.10-117.95 -0.30%
      Nifty 50 17,227.20 -87.45 (-0.51%)
      Mon, Oct 10, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Axis Bank776.0020.30 +2.69%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Motors395.65-16.50 -4.00%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28031.60298.00 +1.07%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG43302.20-511.10 -1.17%


    • October 10, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST

      Rupee Updates:

      Indian rupee erased all the intraday losses and trading flat at 82.33 per dollar against previous close of 82.33.

    • October 10, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

      BSE Midcap index shed 1 percent dragged by the Varun Beverages, Delhivery, Ashok Leyland:

    • October 10, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

      Here are the list of stocks that have seen a huge spurt in its share price over the last seven days: Click to View More

    • October 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

      More than 150 stocks touched 52-week high on the BSE. Click to View More

    • October 10, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

      FADA on Navratri sales: Total vehicle sales jumped 57.5% at 5.39 lakh units against 3.42 lakh units YoY. 2-wheeler sales rose 52.3% at 3.69 lakh units against 2.42 lakh units YoY. Passenger vehicle sales jumped 70.4% at 1.10 lakh units against 64,850 units YoY.

    • October 10, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST

      Nykaa partners with California-based fashion retailer Revolve

    • October 10, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

      Most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes

    • October 10, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST
    • October 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

      European markets updates

    • October 10, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST

      Market update at 2 PM: Sensex is down 474.96 points or 0.82% at 57716.33, and the Nifty shed 156.90 points or 0.91% at 17157.80.

    • October 10, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

      BSE Power index fell 1 percent dragged by the Adani Green, ABB, Adani Transmission

    • October 10, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST

      Here are the stocks which are locked on the lower circuit or have only sellers; Click to View More

