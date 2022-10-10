Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the red, Nifty around 17,250; mid & smallcaps under pressure

Rupee Updates:
Indian rupee erased all the intraday losses and trading flat at 82.33 per dollar against previous close of 82.33.
BSE Midcap index sheds 1 percent dragged by the Varun Beverages, Delhivery, Ashok Leyland
BSE Power index falls 1 percent dragged by the Adani Green, ABB, Adani Transmission
CLSA keeps outperform rating on Bandhan Bank with a target at Rs 325
JLR reports 11.8% increase in sales for Q2FY23, but volume drops 23% in 1HFY23
Suryoday Small Finance Bank reports 21% YoY jump in Q2 Gross Advances at Rs 5,409 crore
BSE Realty index falls 0.7 percent dragged by the Prestige Estate, Indiabulls Real Estate, Brigade Enterprises
Indices recover from the day's low and trading flat
Sundaram-Clayton offloads 9.5% stake in TVS Training and Services
PNC Infratech submits financing documents for two hybrid annuity projects to NHAI
BSE Capital Goods index down 1 percent dragged by the Elgi Equipments, ABB, Lakshmi Machine Works
CLSA keeps outperform rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target at Rs 2,962
Nifty Auto index slips 1 percent dragged by the Bharat Forge, Maruti Suzuki, Tube Investments
Star Health reports 12% YoY growth in gross direct premium for Q2FY23
NMDC fixes Lump Ore price at Rs 4,100 & Fines price at Rs 2,910/tonne
Gravita India starts commercial production of Aluminium from new recycling plant
Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 4% on day one as retail portion booked 23%
Easy Trip Planners bonus and stock split
Ramkrishna Forgings wins export order worth Rs 131.5 crore
Motilal Oswal maintains buy rating on Tata Motors, with a Target Price of Rs 510
Nifty Pharma index sheds 1.3 percent dragged by the Divis Laboratories, Biocon, Alkem
BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index declines 1 percent dragged by the KRBL, Parag Milk Foods, S H Kelkar
Rupee recovers, trade marginally lower at 82.39 per dollar
Indices trade lower with Nifty around 17100
Jaypee Group firms to meet today over divestment plans
Deep Industries receives Letter of Award from Oil India worth Rs 71.64 crore
Nifty Bank index sheds 1 percent dragged by the Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda
BSE Power index falls 1 percent dragged by the Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Transmission
TCS in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings
Bandhan Bank Q2 advances rises 22% at Rs 99,374 crore
Government invites expression of interest for stake sale in IDBI Bank
HUL, Godrej Consumer cut soap prices by up to 15% as raw material rates soften
Atul Auto board approves to issue upto 58,08,080 Fully Convertible Warrants
Jaiprakash Associates board approves divestment of cement business
Indices open on negative note with Nifty around 17100
Indian rupee opens at fresh record low at at 82.67 per dollar
Tamil Nadu to ban online rummy and poker games
PE investment in real estate jumps 40% to $2.8 billion on foreign funds flow
Government, LIC together to dilute 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank divestment
Electronics Mart India IPO subscribed 71.93 times on last day of bidding
Asian markets are trading lower with Hang Seng down 2%
Paytm Q2 loan distribution up 224% at 9.2 million in Q2FY23
Sterlite Technologies announces collaboration with Vocus Group
Tracxn Technologies mobilises Rs 139 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
FPIs invest Rs 2,400 crore in Indian equities in first week of October
Tracxn Technologies IPO opens today
Oil takes a breather, eases off 5-week highs
Stocks slip in Asia, brace for CPI and earnings
SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down start for the Indian indices
Wall Street ends sharply lower as jobs report cements rate hike regime
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,957.03
|-234.26
|-0.40%
|Nifty 50
|17,227.20
|-87.45
|-0.51%
|Nifty Bank
|39,060.10
|-117.95
|-0.30%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Axis Bank
|776.00
|20.30
|+2.69%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Tata Motors
|395.65
|-16.50
|-4.00%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|28031.60
|298.00
|+1.07%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|43302.20
|-511.10
|-1.17%
FADA on Navratri sales: Total vehicle sales jumped 57.5% at 5.39 lakh units against 3.42 lakh units YoY. 2-wheeler sales rose 52.3% at 3.69 lakh units against 2.42 lakh units YoY. Passenger vehicle sales jumped 70.4% at 1.10 lakh units against 64,850 units YoY.
Nykaa partners with California-based fashion retailer Revolve
Most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes
#September Mutual Fund Data | Liquid fund outflow at ₹59,970 cr vs ₹50,096 cr inflow (MoM)— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 10, 2022
▶️Total debt scheme outflow at ₹65,372 cr vs ₹49,164 cr inflow (MoM)#AMFIData #MFData #MutualFund pic.twitter.com/gM1G6enRs8
European markets updates
Market update at 2 PM: Sensex is down 474.96 points or 0.82% at 57716.33, and the Nifty shed 156.90 points or 0.91% at 17157.80.
