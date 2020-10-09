Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

ICICIdirect:

Gold prices started the trade on October 8 on a flat note and rose gradually in the first half of the session till a high of Rs 50,399. However, prices did not sustain at higher levels and corrected sharply for the remaining session till low of Rs 49,924.

Overall, prices have been consolidating in the range of Rs 49,900- 50,900 in the last few sessions as uncertainty surrounding the US presidential elections and scepticism over a new fiscal stimulus to support Americans kept prices in a tight range. We expect gold prices to remain in a range of Rs 49,900-50,900 levels in the short-term.