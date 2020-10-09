Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the Indian indices

Live now
Oct 09, 2020 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gold prices started the trade on October 8 on a flat note and rose gradually in the first half of the session till a high of Rs 50,399. However, prices did not sustain at higher levels and corrected sharply for the remaining session till low of Rs 49,924.
Overall, prices have been consolidating in the range of Rs 49,900- 50,900 in the last few sessions as uncertainty surrounding the US presidential elections and scepticism over a new fiscal stimulus to support Americans kept prices in a tight range. We expect gold prices to remain in a range of Rs 49,900-50,900 levels in the short-term.
RBI policy today
The monetary policy committee (MPC), which is the rate-setting panel of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is set to announce its decision on October 9 after a three-day meet. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision of the panel at 10 AM. This time, the MPC meet gained even bigger attention as three out of the six members came on board at the last minute. Due to the delay in appointment, the MPC meet had to be postponed late last month.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Investors would now await for the RBI’s credit policy outcome scheduled on Friday and would lay more emphasis on the commentary around growth, moratorium and inflation. Developments around stimulus package both from the US and the Indian government would keep the sentiments positive. However, run-up to US elections and the earnings season would keep the markets volatile,
Technically, Nifty formed a Bullish candle and gave the highest daily close since 24th Feb 2020. A hold above 11700 can move Nifty towards 11900-12000 while support has moved higher at 11600.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 17 points gain.
Results Today:
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Steel Strips Wheels, Integrated Capital Services, Indian Acrylics and Terai Tea will announce their quarterly earnings on October 9.
SEBI tightens norms on inter-scheme transfers in MFs:
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a circular on Thursday, which seek to tighten the norms relating to inter-scheme transfers.
The market regulator has said inter-scheme transfers can only be done after other avenues of raising liquidity are attempted and exhausted by a fund house.
These include use of cash and cash equivalent assets available in the schemes and selling of scheme assets in the markets.
U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump fueled hopes of fresh fiscal support, while data underscored the view that the labor market recovery was struggling to gain momentum.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122.05 points, or 0.43%, to 28,425.51, the S&P 500 gained 27.38 points, or 0.80%, to 3,446.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.38 points, or 0.5%, to 11,420.98.