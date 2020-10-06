172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|share-market-live-updates-stock-market-today-october-6-latest-news-bse-nse-sensex-nifty-infibeam-avenues-tata-motors-majesco-pvr-deepak-fertilizers-5927001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 06, 2020 07:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India.

highlights

  • October 06, 2020 07:41 AM IST

    Wall St ends higher:

    U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday, recovering from declines in the previous session, as investors viewed more fiscal stimulus as likely and after news President Donald Trump will leave the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 465.83 points, or 1.68%, to 28,148.64, the S&P 500 gained 60.16 points, or 1.80%, to 3,408.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 257.47 points, or 2.32%, to 11,332.49.

  • October 06, 2020 07:36 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade higher:

    Asian Markets trade higher:
  • October 06, 2020 07:31 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 40 points or 0.35 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,564 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • October 06, 2020 07:31 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.