Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

Wall St ends higher:

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday, recovering from declines in the previous session, as investors viewed more fiscal stimulus as likely and after news President Donald Trump will leave the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 465.83 points, or 1.68%, to 28,148.64, the S&P 500 gained 60.16 points, or 1.80%, to 3,408.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 257.47 points, or 2.32%, to 11,332.49.