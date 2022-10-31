Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high with Nifty around 17,950 led by auto, IT, pharma

October 31, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

Tata Power records 85% YoY growth in Q2 consolidated profit at Rs 935 crore

Tata Power Company has recorded a healthy 85% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 935.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, led by improved performance across all businesses.

Revenue for the quarter grew by 43% to Rs 14,031 crore compared to year-ago period, aided by higher plant availability in Mundra, higher sales across distribution companies and capacity addition in renewables.

Consolidated EBITDA increased by 18% to Rs 2,043 crore during the same period on higher availability in Mundra, capacity addition in renewables and higher efficiencies achieved in the distribution business especially in Odisha Discoms.

Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 226.25, up Rs 1.20, or 0.53 percent on the BSE.