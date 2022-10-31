English
    October 31, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high with Nifty around 17,950 led by auto, IT, pharma

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, Auto, Pharma, FMCG and Information Technology up 1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,566.73606.88 +1.01%
      Nifty 5017,957.15170.35 +0.96%
      Nifty Bank41,180.30189.45 +0.46%
      Nifty 50 17,957.15 170.35 (0.96%)
      Mon, Oct 31, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      M&M1,351.0039.35 +3.00%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Apollo Hospital4,511.10-55.90 -1.22%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto13391.90201.00 +1.52%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3417.45-21.45 -0.62%


    • October 31, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

      Tata Power records 85% YoY growth in Q2 consolidated profit at Rs 935 crore

      Tata Power Company has recorded a healthy 85% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 935.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, led by improved performance across all businesses. 

      Revenue for the quarter grew by 43% to Rs 14,031 crore compared to year-ago period, aided by higher plant availability in Mundra, higher sales across distribution companies and capacity addition in renewables. 

      Consolidated EBITDA increased by 18% to Rs 2,043 crore during the same period on higher availability in Mundra, capacity addition in renewables and higher efficiencies achieved in the distribution business especially in Odisha Discoms.

      Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 226.25, up Rs 1.20, or 0.53 percent on the BSE.

    • October 31, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading near day's high with Nifty around 17950.

      The Sensex was up 605.95 points or 1.01% at 60565.80, and the Nifty was up 169.90 points or 0.96% at 17956.70. About 1861 shares have advanced, 1167 shares declined, and 138 shares are unchanged.

    • October 31, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      Panache Digilife in agreemente with Revamp Moto

      Panache Digilife signed agreement with Revamp Moto Private Limited for their Modular Electric Vehicles (EV). 

    • October 31, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

      Buzzing

      Tata Steel is expected to witness its consolidated profit after tax (PAT), for the quarter ended September 2022, plummet by a massive 70 percent on year when it declares its quarterly results on October 31. Compared to the preceding quarter, the fall is expected to be 60 percent.

      At the same time, consolidated revenues are expected to decline 6 percent on-year and 10 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

      According to a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the PAT for India’s largest steel producer is expected to be around Rs 3,000 crore, and consolidated revenues about Rs 56,900 crore. Read More

    • October 31, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

      Bharti Airtel shares touched a 52-week high

      India’s second largest telecom company Bharti Airtel is likely to report strong earnings for the September quarter later today.

      The company will likely report a 75 to 110 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the quarter, while its revenue growth is expected around 20 percent. The company's operating profit margin is likely to expand over the last year but contract sequentially. Read More

      The share has touched a 52-week high of Rs 826.65 and was quoting at Rs 822.75, up Rs 5.95, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.

    • October 31, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

      Nifty Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors

    • October 31, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

      Buzzing

      Vedanta registered a 54% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 2,690 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 impacted by weak operating performance, and higher finance cost and power & fuel expenses, but supported by topline and exceptional income of Rs 234 crore (against loss of Rs 97 crore). 

      Revenue from operations at Rs 36,237 crore increased by 20.6% compared to year-ago period. 

      At the operating level, EBITDA fell 24% YoY to Rs 8,038 crore and margin contracted 15 percentage points to 25% for the quarter. 

    • October 31, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

      JSW Energy Q2 profit jumps 36% YoY to Rs 456.6 crore

      JSW Energy recorded a 36% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 456.6 crore led by lower tax cost and higher other income. Revenue from operations at Rs 2,387 crore increased by 14.4% compared to year-ago period, and EBITDA grew by 2% YoY to Rs 1,098 crore. The company announced net power generation of 6.7 billion units, lower by 2% YoY due to weak merchant demand.

    • October 31, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      Nifty Pharma index added 1 percent led by the Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Divis Laboratories

    • October 31, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
    • October 31, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

      Buzzing

      Bandhan Bank on October 28 reported a net profit of Rs 209.3 crore for the quarter ended September (Q2FY23) against a loss of Rs 3,008.6 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

      Sequentially, profit fell by 76.4 percent.

      Net interest income (NII) for the private lender came in at Rs 2,193 crore, up 13.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 1,935.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

      Total advances grew by 17.4 percent to Rs 95,834.9 crore, against Rs 81,661.2 crore logged in the year-ago period. Total deposits increased by 21.3 percent to Rs 99,365.8 crore compared to Rs 81,898.3 crore.

    • October 31, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      Best Agro subsidiary Seedlings India gets patent by Indian Patent Office

      Seedlings India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Agrolife has been granted a patent by the Indian Patent office-Government of India, (vide patent number 410115) for invention entitled "A Synergistic Fungicidal Composition Comprising of Cyazofamid, Dimethomorph, and Difenoconaz0le" for the term of 20 years commencing from 17th' November, 2021

      Best Agrolife was quoting at Rs 1,515.00, up Rs 12.15, or 0.81 percent.

