Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 11,650; L&T, ONGC among major losers

Oct 29, 2020 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Updates: Indian rupee is trading 16 paise lower at 74.03, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market. It opened at lowest level against the dollar since August 27 at 74.04 per dollar versus previous close of 73.87.
Anuj Gupta - DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking: Oil prices corrected 5.52 percent on MCX on October 28, and Brent crude oil corrected by 3.98 percent and currently trading at USD 37.36 per barell. This is due to coronavirus infections in the USA and Europe and again fear of lockdown and lower fuel demand. Libya production is also expected to rebound to 1 million barrels per day. Brent is also trading lower at USD 39.66 per barell. We expect price may continue trade lower on the back of lower demand. US crude stockpiles rose more than expected in last week as production surged in a record build. However hurricane Zeta may curb the sharp downfall in crude oil.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: We broke the support of 11,650 upon opening itself. Since we opened with a gap down, I would study the markets for the next couple of hours to see if the Nifty sustains these levels or goes back above 11,650. Traders can then look at initiating shorts below 11,650 for a target of 11,450. The upside is capped at the resistance level of 11,900.
These 10 stocks in Ashish Kacholia's portfolio have risen 100-200% since March
Stocks in the portfolio of Kacholia in which he holds more than 1 percent stake include Majesco, Birlasoft, HLE Glasscoat, Vaibhav Global, Vishnu Chemicals and Paushak
Buzzing Stock: Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price was up over a percent. The company on October 28 reported a 30.2 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit in the Sepetmber quarter. The global generics business registered a 21 percent YoY growth, with North America rising 28 percent, Europe 36 percent and India 21 percent in the quarter ended September 2020. Global research firm Credit Suisse has maintained an outperform call on the stock and has cut target to Rs 5,550 from Rs 5,750 per share.
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Tech Mahindra (TM) signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore recently in Bengaluru for implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to support HAL’s ‘Project Parivartan’.
Market Updates: Benchmark indices are trading lower with Nifty below 11,700.
At 10:27 IST, the Sensex was down 162.58 points or 0.41% at 39759.88, and the Nifty was down 54.10 points or 0.46% at 11675.50. About 669 shares have advanced, 1294 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
ICICIdirect on Bharti Airtel:
Bharti Airtel continues to report resilient numbers, especially on the Indian wireless business front. The major positive read through is strong subscriber addition and ARPU traction that percolated into superior EBITDA (incremental margins of ~70%). ICICIdierct see the favourable industry structure of three players (two being strong), a good enough kicker for eventual hike in tariff as well as superior digital play in the medium to long term.
Current valuations underestimate massive possibility of growth in a consolidated market and the resilience shown by Airtel so far. Broking house maintain buy rating on the stock with a DCF based target price of Rs 700 per share.
Rupee slips: Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday as it opened at lowest level against the dollar since August 27. It opened 17 paise lower at 74.04 per dollar versus previous close of 73.87, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.
On October 28, the local currency ended lower by 16 paise at 73.87 verus Tuesday's close of 73.71.