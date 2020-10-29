Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 11,650; L&T, ONGC among major losers

ICICIdirect on Bharti Airtel:

Bharti Airtel continues to report resilient numbers, especially on the Indian wireless business front. The major positive read through is strong subscriber addition and ARPU traction that percolated into superior EBITDA (incremental margins of ~70%). ICICIdierct see the favourable industry structure of three players (two being strong), a good enough kicker for eventual hike in tariff as well as superior digital play in the medium to long term.

Current valuations underestimate massive possibility of growth in a consolidated market and the resilience shown by Airtel so far. Broking house maintain buy rating on the stock with a DCF based target price of Rs 700 per share.