Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the India indices

Oct 27, 2020 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities:
Technically, the market is ready to hit the levels of 11600 on the minimum side and in the worst-case scenario 11428 levels. The strategy should be to short the Nifty if it bounces to 11830/11850 with a final stop loss at 11900 or below the level of 11710. We expect further weakness in the Bank Nifty if it breaks 23770 levels.
Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Amara Raja Batteries, Castrol India, Ceat, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, JM Financial, Man Industries, Mangalam Organics, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Sanofi India, SKF India, Suven Life Sciences and VST Industries are among 37 companies to announce quarterly earnings on October 27.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 50 points gain.
Crude Updates: Oil prices regained a semblance of stability on Tuesday after suffering sharp losses over the previous session and last week, as a resurgence of coronavirus cases globally hit prospects for crude demand while increasing supply also hurt sentiment.
Wall St closes down:
US stocks tumbled on Monday in thin trade, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily decline in four weeks, as soaring coronavirus cases and uncertainty about a fiscal relief bill in Washington dimmed the outlook for the US economic recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 650.19 points, or 2.29%, to 27,685.38. The S&P 500 lost 64.42 points, or 1.86%, to 3,400.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 189.35 points, or 1.64%, to 11,358.94.
Asian Markets trade weak:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 46 points or 0.39 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11820.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
