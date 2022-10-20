Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; US, Asian markets weak

October 20, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

Dollar Updates:

The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs, while the yen tumbled to a fresh 32-year low and kept markets on high alert for any signs of an intervention.

Scorching inflation prints from Britain, Canada and New Zealand this week also showed that central banks across the globe are far from taming decades-high inflation even at the expense of stifling growth, stoking recession fears and fuelling demand for the safe haven dollar.

Against the rising greenback, the yen again breached a new 32-year low. The pound, the euro and the antipodean currencies were likewise all suffering losses in early Asia trade.

The U.S. dollar index was up 0.05% to 113.04, after a nearly 1% surge overnight.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.148%, its highest level since mid-2008, while the two-year Treasury yields touched a 15-year high of 4.58%.