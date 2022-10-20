English
    October 20, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; US, Asian markets weak

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,355 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 IST. Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,107.190.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,512.250.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank40,373.200.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,512.25 0.00 (0.00%)
      Thu, Oct 20, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC2,381.8050.15 +2.15%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      NTPC164.05-2.90 -1.74%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Infra5022.4517.70 +0.35%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28060.35-254.85 -0.90%


    • October 20, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

      Bank of Japan offers to buy 10 million Yen in Corporate Bond from October 25: Reuters

    • October 20, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

      Lupin signs agreement to acquire two inhalation brands from Sunovion

      Lupin announced signing of an agreement to acquire all rights to two inhalation medicines, Brovana (arformoterol tartrate) Inhalation Solution and Xopenex HFA (levalbuterol tartrate) Inhalation Aerosol, from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) for a purchase price of USD 75 million. 

      In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.78 percent or Rs 5.40 at Rs 688.10 on the BSE.

    • October 20, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
    • October 20, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

      GIC to invest Rs 1,000 crore in IRB Infra's Ganga Expressway project

      IRB Infrastructure Developers on October 19 said Singapore-based GIC Affiliates will be investing Rs 1,045 crore in the Ganga Expressway project.

      IRB Infra made the announcement on the day it completed the equity raise of Rs 533.20 crore for the project. GIC "contributed Rs 261.29 crore and IRB Infra contributed Rs 271.90 crore," a press release issued by the company noted.

      IRB Infra, which is spearheading the project, will hold a 51 percent stake in it, whereas, the remaining 49 percent will be held by GIC.

    • October 20, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

      Dollar Updates:

      The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs, while the yen tumbled to a fresh 32-year low and kept markets on high alert for any signs of an intervention.

      Scorching inflation prints from Britain, Canada and New Zealand this week also showed that central banks across the globe are far from taming decades-high inflation even at the expense of stifling growth, stoking recession fears and fuelling demand for the safe haven dollar.

      Against the rising greenback, the yen again breached a new 32-year low. The pound, the euro and the antipodean currencies were likewise all suffering losses in early Asia trade.

      The U.S. dollar index was up 0.05% to 113.04, after a nearly 1% surge overnight.

      The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.148%, its highest level since mid-2008, while the two-year Treasury yields touched a 15-year high of 4.58%.

    • October 20, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST
    • October 20, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Havells India quarterly profit misses estimates

      Electrical equipment maker Havells India Ltd reported a 38% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates widely, dented by a fall in margins and higher expenses.

      The company's profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at 1.87 billion rupees ($22.50 million), compared with 3.02 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 2.76 billion rupees.

      The company said impact on margins in its cable business and Lloyd were more pronounced, while short-term destocking in fans led by changes in energy-efficiency norms also hurt results.

    • October 20, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

      Oil prices Updates:

      Oil prices opened mixed in early Asian trade on Thursday as investors balanced caution over tightening supply against lower demand projections.

      Brent crude futures for December settlement fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $92.13 a barrel by 0010 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery (WTI), which expires on Thursday, rose 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.89 per barrel.

    • October 20, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

      KPIT Technologies Q2 results

      KPIT Technologies, the auto industry-focused technology company, on October 19 reported a rise of 28.2 percent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 83.48 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23). The company had reported a net profit of Rs 65.1 crore in the year-ago period.

      Sequentially, the firm's profit declined 2 percent from Rs 85.43 crore in the previous quarter (Q1FY23).

      Revenue from operations increased 26.06 percent to Rs 744.83 crore as against Rs 590.87 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

      In dollar terms, the revenue grew 17.2 percent year-on-year and 4.8 percent sequentially to $94.2 million.

      Moreover, KPIT Tech also increased its FY23 growth outlook to 23 percent+ as against 18-21 percent earlier. "The organic growth outlook is 200+ basis points higher than the higher end of the 18-21 percent outlook at the beginning of the year," the company said in a statement.

    • October 20, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      Tracxn Technologies shares to list today

      Private market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies will debut in the market on October 20 as the 22nd company to go listed this calendar year.

      Given the muted response to the IPO, high valuations (not only FY22 basis but also on Q1FY23 basis), IPO being an entirely an offer-for-sale, and rising fears of global recession, the listing may be either at par or at a discount to the issue price of Rs 80 per share, experts said. Click To Read More

    • October 20, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Tata Consumer Q2 Result Today:

      The Street is expecting moderate performance from Tata Consumer Products in the second quarter of FY23. The FMCG company, set to report its numbers on October 20, will likely see its topline grow by 10 percent year-on-year, according to experts.

      An average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol suggests revenue will rise to Rs 3,350 crore. Net profit is expected to decline 8.2 percent from corresponding quarter of last fiscal to Rs 260 crore. Sequentially, net profit will likely drop by 6.8 percent. Read More

    • October 20, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

      Axis Bank to announce earnings today:

      Axis Bank Ltd is expected to report a 45 percent year-on-year surge in its net profit for the July-September quarter, supported by healthy core income growth and strengthening asset quality, when the private lender reports its Q2 performance on October 20.

      The bank’s net profit for Q2FY23 is expected to be around Rs 4,561 crore on the back of a 25 percent increase in net interest income to Rs 9,921 crore, as per the average of estimates of eight brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. Read More

