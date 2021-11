November 01, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST

SJS Enterprises IPO subscribed 6% on debut day

The initial public offering of SJS Enterprises, a “design-to-delivery” aesthetics solutions provider, has been subscribed 6 percent on November 1 morning, the first day of bidding.

Investors put in bids for 6.15 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 1.05 crore equity shares. Retail investors bought 12 percent of shares against the portion reserved for them.

The portion set aside for non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers weee yet to be bid for.

The IPO is a complete offer for sale issue of up to Rs 710 crore by Evergraph Holding Pte Ltd and up to Rs 90 crore by KA Joseph.