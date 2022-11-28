Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase early losses, trade flat; Hero MotoCorp, BPCL top gainers
HFCL has received the contract aggregating to ~ Rs 1,770 crore, from SWSM for providing EPC Services including provision for laying of optical fiber cables, for execution of Rural Water Supply Network in Varanasi Revenue Division in the State of Uttar Pradesh.
I-T department conducted survey of Snowman Logistics' Mumbai warehouse & office
This is to inform that Income Tax Department conducted survey at Company’s Office and one warehouse in Mumbai from 24th November, 2022, Thursday afternoon to 27th November, 2022, Sunday Evening. The Company and its officials fully co-operated with the Income Tax Department and handed over the documents and information required by them. The business and operations of the company continued without any disruptions, company said in its release.
Snowman Logistics was quoting at Rs 37.10, up Rs 0.45, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.
November 28, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp shares gains as company to hike 2-wheeler prices from December
Hero MotoCorp has decided to make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective from December 1, 2022. The price increase will be up to Rs 1,500 and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets. This will help the company offset any further cost impact, and drive improvement in margins.
November 28, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
There are two positives which can impart resilience to the ongoing rally in the market: One, the steady decline in crude which has taken Brent crude to below $82. Two, the steady FPI buying (Rs 31630 crores so far in November) particularly in fundamentally strong segments like financials, IT, autos and capital goods.
These positives notwithstanding markets are likely to be in wait and watch mode for the Fed chief’s speech on Wednesday. Any hawkish statements from Powel will be negative since markets have factored in slower rate hikes taking the terminal rate around 5%. The high futures premium is indicative of the underlying bullishness in the market.
November 28, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
Max Financial share price rises 4%
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) accorded its approval to Max Financial Services for acquisition of residual 5.17% stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited, Japan in Max Life at Rs 85 per share.
On acquisition of the aforesaid 5.17% stake in Max Life, the shareholding held by the company in Max Life would stand increased to 87%.
November 28, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
November 28, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:
The benchmark index can hover around the all-time high of 18604 for a while. This will be the make or break level to be monitored on a closing basis, which will determine further course of action not only from a short term perspective but also for the medium term. The immediate support zone continues to be at 18400-18380.
November 28, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on November 28 with Nifty below 18500.
The Sensex was down 122.88 points or 0.20% at 62170.76, and the Nifty was down 35.90 points or 0.19% at 18476.90. About 984 shares have advanced, 791 shares declined, and 195 shares are unchanged.
Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco Industries, HDFC, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank and Apollo Hospitals.
On the technical front, Nifty formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with lower shadow, reflecting a breather in the market on the last trading day of the week though presence on higher high-low formation and positive market breadth continues to maintain a bullish undertone in the market.
It seems that Index is at that phase where a prolong consolidation might be in the making and forming a higher base, setting itself equipped to eye the sought-after level of 18900 in near term. Present price structure indicates market has halted its slide taking support from its 20dma and the lower area of the gap up region and 18050-18100 might be the elevated bottom for the market followed by 17950 which coincides with 23.6% retracement of the entire rally since Oct’22.
Positive stance in the market would remain due to sharp reversals in Dollar index, US yields have helped to taper down anxiety around further aggressive rate hike and drop in crude oil prices which is supportive for Indian Equities. Against that backdrop a sustainable move above 18,600 is likely to pull the 50-scrip index towards a milestone of 18900-18950 in the near term.
During the day, Nifty is likely to open on a negative note tracking weak morning cues hence intraday dips towards 18400-18440 need to be utilised for an upside target of 18650 followed by 18900.
November 28, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets could be seen trading lower in early trades Monday in view of weak Asian cues and resurgent safe-haven demand for the US Dollar in the backdrop of China's increasing covid cases.
Due to persisting lockdowns in the dragon country, demand has been slowing resulting in recessionary fears in key global economies. However, the positive takeaway is that the covid concerns are offset by optimism of more support from the Chinese central bank. While intra-day volatility would persist, some positive catalysts such as falling crude oil prices, US Dollar index, and better than expected earnings season could keep the markets in good stead.
November 28, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Going ahead we expect the northward momentum to continue buoyed by positive global cues, fall in crude oil prices and gradual economic recovery.
Participation of broader market too is encouraging which would help markets scale further new highs.
We believe that once Nifty is able to cross its previous high of 18,604, it would steadily inch up towards 19k levels over the next few weeks.