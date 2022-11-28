Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase early losses, trade flat; Hero MotoCorp, BPCL top gainers

November 28, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking:

On the technical front, Nifty formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with lower shadow, reflecting a breather in the market on the last trading day of the week though presence on higher high-low formation and positive market breadth continues to maintain a bullish undertone in the market.

It seems that Index is at that phase where a prolong consolidation might be in the making and forming a higher base, setting itself equipped to eye the sought-after level of 18900 in near term. Present price structure indicates market has halted its slide taking support from its 20dma and the lower area of the gap up region and 18050-18100 might be the elevated bottom for the market followed by 17950 which coincides with 23.6% retracement of the entire rally since Oct’22.

Positive stance in the market would remain due to sharp reversals in Dollar index, US yields have helped to taper down anxiety around further aggressive rate hike and drop in crude oil prices which is supportive for Indian Equities. Against that backdrop a sustainable move above 18,600 is likely to pull the 50-scrip index towards a milestone of 18900-18950 in the near term.

During the day, Nifty is likely to open on a negative note tracking weak morning cues hence intraday dips towards 18400-18440 need to be utilised for an upside target of 18650 followed by 18900.