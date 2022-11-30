English
    November 30, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility ahead of GDP data; auto, metals shine

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, buying is seen ion the auto, metal, FMCG and realty. However, IT index down 0.5 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,661.72-20.12 -0.03%
      Nifty 5018,622.504.45 +0.02%
      Nifty Bank43,094.1040.65 +0.09%
      Nifty 50 18,622.50 4.45 (0.02%)
      Wed, Nov 30, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco446.6010.65 +2.44%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      HCL Tech1,117.85-11.10 -0.98%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6526.0078.65 +1.22%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT30161.50-184.15 -0.61%


    • November 30, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

      Nifty Information Technology index shed 0.5 percent dragged by the HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra

    • November 30, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

      Motilal Oswal reiterate 'Buy' rating on Gland Pharma, Price target of Rs 2,470

      -Reiterate Buy rating with Price target of Rs 2,470

      - Given the generics product portfolio, the valuation is fair and in line with peers in the space. 

      - Raises FY24 EPS estimate by 3% to factor in additional business from Cenex. 

      - The ROE of the business is expected to be at 10% on broking house assumption of CY22E sales/EBITDA/PAT of EUR190m/EUR28m/EUR12m, respectively. 

      Motilal Oswal reiterate 'Buy' rating on Gland Pharma, Price target of Rs 2,470

-Reiterate Buy rating with Price target of Rs 2,470

- Given the generics product portfolio, the valuation is fair and in line with peers in the space. 

- Raises FY24 EPS estimate by 3% to factor in additional business from Cenex. 

- The ROE of the business is expected to be at 10% on broking house assumption of CY22E sales/EBITDA/PAT of EUR190m/EUR28m/EUR12m, respectively. 
    • November 30, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

      Sebi approves change in control of IDFC Mutual Fund

      Market watchdog Sebi has approved the change in control of IDFC Mutual Fund. In April 2022, the board of directors of IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding Company had approved the divestment of IDFC Asset Management Company and IDFC AMC Trustee Company to the consortium.
       
      The consortium comprised of Bandhan Financial Holding, Lathe Investment Pte. Ltd. (affiliate of GIC), Tangerine Investments, and Infinity Partners (affiliates of ChrysCapital).

      IDFC was quoting at Rs 81.65, up Rs 0.90, or 1.11 percent on the BSE.

    • November 30, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

      MS Param Value Investments picks 0.6% stake in Dhanlaxmi Bank

      MS Param Value Investments acquired 15 lakh equity shares or 0.6% stake of Dhanlaxmi Bank at an average price of Rs 15.96 per share. 

      Dhanlaxmi Bank was quoting at Rs 16.26, down Rs 0.02, or 0.12 percent.

    • November 30, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

      Ajit Kabi, Banking Analyst at LKP Securities:

      For the PSU banks, the asset quality concerns are behind because of major write-offs and recoveries from legacy NPAs. The public banks are playing well with the contemporary theme of growth and margins. The superior customer reach and high number of branches are good for the banks. Therefore, we can witness strong credit growth. 

      The lower CDR may provide further room for growth. On the margin front, the repricing of loans is keeping the NIMs intact. 

      Furthermore, an attractive valuation is the key driver for the outperformance of PSU banks. We expect the public banks to continue performing well in the coming period.

    • November 30, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

      Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries

    • November 30, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services 

      An important feature of the ongoing rally which has taken the Sensex and Nifty to record highs is that this is a mature rally led by high quality stocks in performing sectors. There is no celebration in the market because this rally has largely bypassed the broad market. While the Nifty is up 7.2% YTD, the Nifty Small cap Index is down by around 12% YTD. So, the vast majority of retail investors whose portfolios are predominantly small cap oriented, have not benefited from this rally. 

      This experience also underlines the importance of investing in quality stocks. Since the valuations are elevated from a near-term perspective, there is no scope for the rally to continue unabated. 

      Profit booking and DII selling at higher levels can trigger corrections. The Fed chief’s observations today will be important for global markets. Markets expect indications of slowing down the rate hikes. Any comments to the contrary will be negative for markets.

    • November 30, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • November 30, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      Inox Green Energy Services and Inox Wind sahres 

      Inox Wind and its subsidiary Inox Green Energy Services, as part of the strategic initiative to deleverage their respective balance sheets, have recently paid Rs 250 crore and Rs 161 crore (aggregating to Rs 411 crore) towards reducing their debt. Consequently, the corporate guarantees given by Gujarat Fluorochemicals, have also got reduced to that extent. Both the companies are in the process of further reducing their debt in due course.

    • November 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Large Trade | 75.09 lakh shares of Zomato change hands in two bunches this morning

    • November 30, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on flat note on November 30 amid mixed global cues.

      The Sensex was up 134.66 points or 0.21% at 62816.50, and the Nifty was up 40.40 points or 0.22% at 18658.40. About 1422 shares have advanced, 527 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.

      Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Steel and Grasim Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Infosys, BPCL, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals and Power Grid Corporation.

    • November 30, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

      Mohit NIgam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

      Benchmark Indices are expected to open on flat today as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. The Dow Jones closed with a gain of 0.01% in yesterday’s trade while the S&P 500 declined 0.16%. Nasdaq also traded lower with a decline of 0.59% with losses in tech stocks ahead of Powell’s speech. Asian markets were mixed. 

      Brent crude ended 0.2% lower due to concern on OPEC keeping the output unchanged.

      Some stock specific actions can be witnessed in Zomato where Alibaba is expected to sell USD 200 million worth of shares today, and IDFC which received SEBI approval for change in control of IDFC Mutual Fund.

      In Tuesday’s trade the FII bought shares worth Rs 1242 crores while the DIIs sold shares worth Rs 744 crores.

      On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty50 are 18,450 and 18,650 respectively. For Bank Nifty, immediate support and resistance are 42,500 and 43,350 respectively.

