Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility ahead of GDP data; auto, metals shine

November 30, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Motilal Oswal reiterate 'Buy' rating on Gland Pharma, Price target of Rs 2,470

-Reiterate Buy rating with Price target of Rs 2,470

- Given the generics product portfolio, the valuation is fair and in line with peers in the space.

- Raises FY24 EPS estimate by 3% to factor in additional business from Cenex.

- The ROE of the business is expected to be at 10% on broking house assumption of CY22E sales/EBITDA/PAT of EUR190m/EUR28m/EUR12m, respectively.