Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility ahead of GDP data; auto, metals shine

Nifty Information Technology index sheds 0.5 percent dragged by the HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra
Motilal Oswal reiterate 'Buy' rating on Gland Pharma, Price target of Rs 2,470
Sebi approves change in control of IDFC Mutual Fund
MS Param Value Investments picks 0.6% stake in Dhanlaxmi Bank
Expect public banks to continue performing well in the coming period: Ajit Kabi
Nifty Metal index up 1 percent led by the Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries
Inox Green Energy Services initiates strategic action to deleverage its balance sheet
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on flat today: Mohit NIgam
Markets are likely to exhibit a range-bound trend: Prashanth Tapse
Dollar near one-week high as traders prepare for Powell, payrolls tests
Oil up as US crude stocks seen falling, OPEC+ concerns limit gains
Adani Group clinches Dharavi redevelopment project with Rs 5,069-crore bid
Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services reduce debt by Rs 411 crore
India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as COVID effect fades
Uniparts India mobilises Rs 250.68 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO
Expect market momentum to continue although the pace of gains may slow down: Siddhartha Khemka
Wipro to support new AWS cybersecurity data lake service
South Korea October factory output drops at fastest pace since May 2020
Six stocks to be added in MSCI effective November 30
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscribed 5.97 times on Day 2
IPO of Uniparts India to open for subscription on November 30
S&P 500 ends down as Apple dips and traders eye Jerome Powell speech
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,661.72
|-20.12
|-0.03%
|Nifty 50
|18,622.50
|4.45
|+0.02%
|Nifty Bank
|43,094.10
|40.65
|+0.09%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|446.60
|10.65
|+2.44%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HCL Tech
|1,117.85
|-11.10
|-0.98%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6526.00
|78.65
|+1.22%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|30161.50
|-184.15
|-0.61%
-Reiterate Buy rating with Price target of Rs 2,470
- Given the generics product portfolio, the valuation is fair and in line with peers in the space.
- Raises FY24 EPS estimate by 3% to factor in additional business from Cenex.
- The ROE of the business is expected to be at 10% on broking house assumption of CY22E sales/EBITDA/PAT of EUR190m/EUR28m/EUR12m, respectively.
Market watchdog Sebi has approved the change in control of IDFC Mutual Fund. In April 2022, the board of directors of IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding Company had approved the divestment of IDFC Asset Management Company and IDFC AMC Trustee Company to the consortium.
The consortium comprised of Bandhan Financial Holding, Lathe Investment Pte. Ltd. (affiliate of GIC), Tangerine Investments, and Infinity Partners (affiliates of ChrysCapital).
IDFC was quoting at Rs 81.65, up Rs 0.90, or 1.11 percent on the BSE.
MS Param Value Investments acquired 15 lakh equity shares or 0.6% stake of Dhanlaxmi Bank at an average price of Rs 15.96 per share.
Dhanlaxmi Bank was quoting at Rs 16.26, down Rs 0.02, or 0.12 percent.
Ajit Kabi, Banking Analyst at LKP Securities:
For the PSU banks, the asset quality concerns are behind because of major write-offs and recoveries from legacy NPAs. The public banks are playing well with the contemporary theme of growth and margins. The superior customer reach and high number of branches are good for the banks. Therefore, we can witness strong credit growth.
The lower CDR may provide further room for growth. On the margin front, the repricing of loans is keeping the NIMs intact.
Furthermore, an attractive valuation is the key driver for the outperformance of PSU banks. We expect the public banks to continue performing well in the coming period.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
An important feature of the ongoing rally which has taken the Sensex and Nifty to record highs is that this is a mature rally led by high quality stocks in performing sectors. There is no celebration in the market because this rally has largely bypassed the broad market. While the Nifty is up 7.2% YTD, the Nifty Small cap Index is down by around 12% YTD. So, the vast majority of retail investors whose portfolios are predominantly small cap oriented, have not benefited from this rally.
This experience also underlines the importance of investing in quality stocks. Since the valuations are elevated from a near-term perspective, there is no scope for the rally to continue unabated.
Profit booking and DII selling at higher levels can trigger corrections. The Fed chief’s observations today will be important for global markets. Markets expect indications of slowing down the rate hikes. Any comments to the contrary will be negative for markets.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Inox Wind and its subsidiary Inox Green Energy Services, as part of the strategic initiative to deleverage their respective balance sheets, have recently paid Rs 250 crore and Rs 161 crore (aggregating to Rs 411 crore) towards reducing their debt. Consequently, the corporate guarantees given by Gujarat Fluorochemicals, have also got reduced to that extent. Both the companies are in the process of further reducing their debt in due course.
Large Trade | 75.09 lakh shares of Zomato change hands in two bunches this morning
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on flat note on November 30 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was up 134.66 points or 0.21% at 62816.50, and the Nifty was up 40.40 points or 0.22% at 18658.40. About 1422 shares have advanced, 527 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.
Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Steel and Grasim Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Infosys, BPCL, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals and Power Grid Corporation.
Mohit NIgam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on flat today as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. The Dow Jones closed with a gain of 0.01% in yesterday’s trade while the S&P 500 declined 0.16%. Nasdaq also traded lower with a decline of 0.59% with losses in tech stocks ahead of Powell’s speech. Asian markets were mixed.
Brent crude ended 0.2% lower due to concern on OPEC keeping the output unchanged.
Some stock specific actions can be witnessed in Zomato where Alibaba is expected to sell USD 200 million worth of shares today, and IDFC which received SEBI approval for change in control of IDFC Mutual Fund.
In Tuesday’s trade the FII bought shares worth Rs 1242 crores while the DIIs sold shares worth Rs 744 crores.
On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty50 are 18,450 and 18,650 respectively. For Bank Nifty, immediate support and resistance are 42,500 and 43,350 respectively.