November 17, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

Cipla launches Spirofy, pneumotach-based portable, wireless spirometer

Cipla announced the launch of Spirofy, India's first pneumotach based portable, wireless Spirometer, on World COPD Day. With this launch, the company intends to revolutionize Obstructive Airway Disease (OAD) diagnosis, in line with its ambition to strengthen its position as the lung leader in India, as per the company's press release.

