Market LIVE Updates: Indices erases early gains, trade flat; metal, PSU banks under pressure

November 15, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST

Oil prices slide as supply boost, weaker demand fears weigh

Crude oil prices fell on Monday, under pressure from expectations of increasing supplies and a lower demand forecast amid higher energy costs.

Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.72 a barrel, as of 0604 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.43 a barrel.

Oil markets have dropped for the last three weeks, hit by a strengthening dollar and speculation that President Joe Biden's administration might release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool prices.