MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
November 15, 2021 / 12:31 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices erases early gains, trade flat; metal, PSU banks under pressure

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Healthcare index up 1 percent, while metal index is down 1 percent. However, bank, FMCG, IT and power indices are trading in the green.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,709.8923.20 +0.04%
    Nifty 5018,106.053.30 +0.02%
    Nifty Bank38,674.80-58.55 -0.15%
    Nifty 50 18,106.05 3.30 (0.02%)
    Mon, Nov 15, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp186.604.60 +2.53%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Coal India160.55-6.40 -3.83%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13895.80121.10 +0.88%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5645.15-83.55 -1.46%


  • November 15, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST

    Oil prices slide as supply boost, weaker demand fears weigh

    Crude oil prices fell on Monday, under pressure from expectations of increasing supplies and a lower demand forecast amid higher energy costs.

    Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.72 a barrel, as of 0604 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.43 a barrel.

    Oil markets have dropped for the last three weeks, hit by a strengthening dollar and speculation that President Joe Biden's administration might release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool prices.

  • November 15, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices erased most of the early gains and trading flat with selling was seen in the metal and PSU banks.

    The Sensex was up 35.05 points or 0.06% at 60721.74, and the Nifty was up 3.40 points or 0.02% at 18106.20. About 1151 shares have advanced, 1939 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.

    Market at 12 PM Benchmark indices erased most of the early gains and trading flat with selling was seen in the metal and PSU banks. The Sensex was up 35.05 points or 0.06% at 60721.74, and the Nifty was up 3.40 points or 0.02% at 18106.20. About 1151 shares have advanced, 1939 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 15, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 1 percent dragged by the J&K Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank of India

    Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 1 percent dragged by the J&K Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank of India
  • November 15, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

    Vakrangee alliances with Corival Life Sciences

    Vakrangee has tied up with Corival Life Sciences Private Limited to provide a complete range of Ayurvedic & Herbal Products as well as get access to a wide range of herbal, nutraceutical healthcare, ayurvedic, dietary supplements to the customers in the remotest parts of the country, company said in the press release.

    Vakrangee was quoting at Rs 37.15, down Rs 0.15, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 15, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

    PTC India Financial Services selects Resurgent Power Ventures as lender’s nominee

    PTC India Financial Services (PFS) is pleased to inform that it has selected M/s Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Ltd, Singapore as its nominee to acquire 100% shareholding in NRSS XXXVI Transmission Limited’s power transmission project in Northern India, company said in the release.

    PTC India Financial Services was quoting at Rs 19.75, down Rs 0.05, or 0.25 percent.

  • November 15, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

    Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at ShareIndia: In past weeks, we have seen higher volatility in gold prices due to improved macro indicators, stronger US dollar, expectation of early Fed bond tapering and higher US Treasury yields. However, the arising challenges in the stable recovery of global economies and the demand in festival season has somehow maintained the up thrust in safe haven appeal and pushed gold to higher levels. We advice investors to take fresh buy position in gold MCX on dips. 

    Buy zone near - Rs 49000 for target of Rs 49500
    Sell zone below - Rs 48800 for target of Rs 48500

  • November 15, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

    Tarsons Products IPO updates: The initial public offering of Tarsons Products, an Indian Labware company, received bids for 37.02 lakh equity shares out of 1.08 crore up for grabs, subscribing 34 percent on the debut day.

    The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 68 percent while non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 1 percent.

  • November 15, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 176.58 points or 0.29% at 60863.27, and the Nifty added 52 points or 0.29% at 18154.80.

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 176.58 points or 0.29% at 60863.27, and the Nifty added 52 points or 0.29% at 18154.80.
  • November 15, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Parth Nyati, Founder,Tradingo:

    Sigachi Industries saw a bumper listing with a gain of approximately 250% on the back of robust fundamentals and attractive valuations. 

    The company is the leading manufacturers of MCC (cellulose-based excipient) in India with diversified industry verticals. 

    IPO was valued at 16x FY21 with no listed peer. Over the long run, if the demand is sustained for MCC and the expansion program of the company post the IPO will provide earnings growth momentum. 

    Existing shareholders are advised to hold the stock with a stop loss of Rs 480 while the new investors are advised to wait till the stock prices cool off.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 15, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    HCC JV wins Chennai metro rail order worth Rs 1,309 crore:

    Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (HCC), in consortium with KEC International Limited (KEC), has been awarded Rs 1,309 crore contract by Chennai Metro Rail Limited for the construction of 11.61 km elevated viaduct section and eleven elevated stations on Corridor 5 of phase II of the Chennai Metro, company said in the release. 

    This is the second order secured by the HCC-KEC Consortium for Chennai Metro and HCC share in the JV is 51% (i.e. Rs 668 crore), it added.

    Hindustan Construction Company was quoting at Rs 9.85, up Rs 0.01, or 0.10 percent.

  • November 15, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Hero MotoCorp share price gained on November 15 after company announced its September quarter numbers in the last week.

    Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 794 crore, down 17 percent from a PAT of Rs 953 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, however, its standalone PAT jumped 117 percent from Rs 365 crore in the last quarter.

    Standalone revenues at Rs 8,453.4 crore declined 10 percent from Rs 9,367 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Standalone revenues are higher by 54 percent from Rs 5,487 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.