Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 14,650; Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp in focus

May 06, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices:

Fuel prices across metro cities was hiked for the third consecutive day on May 6. In the national capital Delhi, petrol prices were hiked by 25 paise and diesel prices by 30 paise.

People in New Delhi will now shell out Rs 90.99 per litre for petrol and Rs 81.42 per litre on diesel. In Mumbai, the prices increased to Rs 97.34 per litre and Rs 88.49 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.