Market LIVE Updates: Indices marginally higher; Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv shine for 2nd day

May 09, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

Central bank policy divergence remains in the driver's seat as markets are busy focusing on who will cut the rates first and how soon that will take place. However, traders remain watchful of the debt ceiling impasse as US Secretary Janet Yellen again warned that the default would be catastrophic. Eyes would be on US President Biden and Republican lawmakers meeting scheduled later today to watch for any way out the same. That apart, the US inflation data is due tomorrow, which would clear the fog on whether the Fed must do more to rein in inflation. For now, the DXY would remain supported around the 100.50-100.80 zone and any upward surprise on the inflation would pull the fiat above 102.50 levels.

On the domestic side, USDINR keeps the momentum off, trading in a squeezed range of 10 paisa intraday and taking strong support around 81.70 zone. Well, despite inflows being robust, the rupee hasn’t broken the crucial 81.50 mark in onshore as RBI is buying, which comforts the sellers to wait for a rise above 82.00 levels to get active. Moreover, the consolidation phase could continue for a couple of sessions more but the pair is on the verge of a breakout and most likely on the upside towards 82.50-82.80 levels.