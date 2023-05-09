English
    May 09, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices marginally higher; Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv shine for 2nd day

    Market LIVE Updates: Financials, automobiles, metals gain while pharma, FMCG drag.

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices marginally higher; Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv shine for 2nd day
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:34 AM IST

        ICICI Bank is our second pick after HDFC Bank, Santanu Chakrabarti, BNP Paribas on CNBC-TV18

      • 09:29 AM IST

        JP Morgan retains 'overweight' rating for RIL, TP at Rs 2,960

      • 09:18 AM IST

        Indices open marginally higher, Nifty around 18,300

      • 09:09 AM IST

        Indices trade marginally up in the pre-opening

      • 09:01 AM IST

        Rupee opens at 81.84/$ vs Monday’s close of 81.80/$

      • 08:53 AM IST

        ALERT | China April imports down 7.9% YoY in dollar terms vs estimates of 0.2% fall

      • 08:53 AM IST

        ALERT | China April exports rise 8.5% YoY in dollar terms vs estimates of 8% growth

      • 08:33 AM IST

        Nifty Bank is the key sector to be overweight on, says Laurence Balanco, CLSA

      • 08:19 AM IST

        PNB infuses capital of Rs 498.75 crore in the rights issue of PNB Housing Finance

      • 08:16 AM IST

        Andhra Paper posts stellar Q4 earnings

      • 08:11 AM IST

        Canara Bank consolidated net profit jumps 74% to Rs 3,337 crore in Q4

      • 08:08 AM IST

        Kansai Nerolac to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, subject to shareholders' approval

      • 08:07 AM IST

        Mankind Pharma likely to list today with a double-digit premium

      • 08:05 AM IST

        Kalpataru net profit up nearly 22% at Rs 140 crore in March quarter

      • 08:03 AM IST

        VIP Industries Q4 net loss at Rs 4.26 crore

      • 07:59 AM IST

        Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 96 crore

      • 07:56 AM IST

        HFCL Q4 net profit rises 15.5% to Rs 79 crore

      • 07:54 AM IST

        DGCA receives requests from lessors for deregistration of 36 Go First planes

      • 07:49 AM IST

        Pidilite Industries Q4 profit rises 12% to Rs 286 crore

      • 07:44 AM IST

        Brent crude futures rise 2% overnight on fading recession fears

      • 07:40 AM IST

        Gold edges higher on Monday

      • 07:40 AM IST

        Dollar index at 101.45

      • 07:36 AM IST

        FIIs and DIIs net buyers on Monday

      • 07:33 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a subdued start for the Indian indices

      • 07:30 AM IST

        Asia markets mixed; Nikkei gains; Kospi, Hang Seng weak

      • 07:28 AM IST

        Wall Street ends near flat ahead of US inflation data

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,967.09202.84 +0.33%
      Nifty 5018,325.7561.35 +0.34%
      Nifty Bank43,393.15109.15 +0.25%
      Nifty 50 18,325.75 61.35 (0.34%)
      Tue, May 09, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Finserv1,436.7531.95 +2.27%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      UPL700.00-15.40 -2.15%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5886.1540.50 +0.69%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4071.55-43.55 -1.06%


    • May 09, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
    • May 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

      Santanu Chakrabarti, BNP Paribas on CNBC-TV18 

      -Banking numbers have been strong, HDFC Bank stood out

      -ICICIBank is our second pick afterHDFCBank

      -HDFC Bank’s CASA performance in FY23 has been strong

      -HDFC Bank has mobilised 25% of incremental CASA into the system in FY23

      -Incremental delta on cost of funds is the highest for Axis Bank

      -Axis Bank’s valuations are on the cheaper side

      -AU SFB has given good growth

      -Sustaining growth with pricing power and stable asset quality would augur well for AU SFB

    • May 09, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

      JPMorgan on RIL

      -Overweight rating, target at Rs 2,960 per share

      -Capex, retail and debt are key discussion points

      -Expect this year's AGM to give more colour on Jio Fin Svcs and Retail among others

      -Continue to see stock price offering attractive risk-reward through FY25

    • May 09, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      Market at open

      The Sensex was up 136.62 points or 0.22 percentat 61,900.87, and the Nifty was up 33.10 points or 0.18percentat 18,297.50.

      About 1,688 shares advanced, 475 declined, and 105 were unchanged.

    • May 09, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

      Market in pre-open

      The Sensex was up 119.19 points or 0.19 percent at 61,883.44, and the Nifty was up 39.00 points or 0.21 percent at 18,303.40.

    • May 09, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

      Rupee opens at 81.84/$ vs Monday’s close of 81.80/$

    • May 09, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      There are three prominent factors which are driving the ongoing rally in the market: One, the better-than-expected strength of the US economy and the increasing confidence that the US will succeed in avoiding a bad recession. This has led to consolidation in the US market. Two, strong buying by FIIs who have been continuous buyers during the last eight trading days resulting in cumulative buying of Rs 13825 crores. Three, fundamental support to the rally from macro indicators such as robust GST collections, improving PMI, high fuel consumption and good credit growth. These positives along with a rising rupee can sustain the rally and take the market higher. But the valuation comfort which was there at the beginning of this rally a month ago is no longer there. This can cap the upside to the market even though the momentum is currently with the bulls.

    • May 09, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

      ALERT | China April imports down 7.9% YoY in dollar terms vs estimates of 0.2% fall

    • May 09, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

      ALERT | China April exports rise 8.5% YoY in dollar terms vs estimates of 8% growth

    • May 09, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

      Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex  Advisors:

      Central bank policy divergence remains in the driver's seat as markets are busy focusing on who will cut the rates first and how soon that will take place. However, traders remain watchful of the debt ceiling impasse as US Secretary Janet Yellen again warned that the default would be catastrophic. Eyes would be on US President Biden and Republican lawmakers meeting scheduled later today to watch for any way out the same. That apart, the US inflation data is due tomorrow, which would clear the fog on whether the Fed must do more to rein in inflation. For now, the DXY would remain supported around the 100.50-100.80 zone and any upward surprise on the inflation would pull the fiat above 102.50 levels.

      On the domestic side, USDINR keeps the momentum off, trading in a squeezed range of 10 paisa intraday and taking strong support around 81.70 zone. Well, despite inflows being robust, the rupee hasn’t broken the crucial 81.50 mark in onshore as RBI is buying, which comforts the sellers to wait for a rise above 82.00 levels to get active. Moreover, the consolidation phase could continue for a couple of sessions more but the pair is on the verge of a breakout and most likely on the upside towards 82.50-82.80 levels.

    • May 09, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

      Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities:

      Indian markets could open flat to mildly lower, in line with mixed Asian markets today and sharply mixed US markets on Monday. U.S. stocks posted a mixed finish Monday, struggling for direction as investors weighed a Federal Reserve survey of loan officers for signs of a credit crunch, awaited inflation data due this week and tracked choppy trading in shares of regional banks.

      Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed ahead of China’s April trade data release as well as U.S. inflation reports later this week. Nifty rose sharply on May 08 with the highest gain in percent terms in the current fiscal. In the process, it recovered in full the losses of May 05. At close, Nifty was up 1.08 percentor 195.4 points at 18,264.4. Nifty shows a tendency to bounce up from small setbacks. 18346-18410 band could now offer resistance while 18,180 could provide support. Large gains day in Nifty displays a shift in trading towards large-caps at the cost of the broader markets, though the interest in small and mid-caps remains alive.

    • May 09, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

      “Early weakness in several Asian indices could dampen local market sentiment in early trades, as investors may resort to selective profit-taking after the recent upsurge. The biggest positive catalyst is that the recession fears in the US are seen easing. WTI Oil climbed above $72 per barrel, rebounding further from a one-and-a-half-year low of $63.64 touched on May 4 as concerns eased over an economic downturn in the US economy. Also, helping sentiments will be the fact that FIIs bought shares worth Rs 2,124 crore while DIIs too bought shares worth Rs 245 crore.”

