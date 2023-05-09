Market LIVE Updates: Indices marginally higher; Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv shine for 2nd day

Rupee may struggle on rise in US yields, weak Asian peers
Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 81.82 to the U.S. dollar, down slightly from 81.7950 in the previous session.
ICICI Bank is our second pick after HDFC Bank, Santanu Chakrabarti, BNP Paribas on CNBC-TV18
JP Morgan retains 'overweight' rating for RIL, TP at Rs 2,960
Indices open marginally higher, Nifty around 18,300
Indices trade marginally up in the pre-opening
Rupee opens at 81.84/$ vs Monday’s close of 81.80/$
ALERT | China April imports down 7.9% YoY in dollar terms vs estimates of 0.2% fall
ALERT | China April exports rise 8.5% YoY in dollar terms vs estimates of 8% growth
Nifty Bank is the key sector to be overweight on, says Laurence Balanco, CLSA
PNB infuses capital of Rs 498.75 crore in the rights issue of PNB Housing Finance
Andhra Paper posts stellar Q4 earnings
Canara Bank consolidated net profit jumps 74% to Rs 3,337 crore in Q4
Kansai Nerolac to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2, subject to shareholders' approval
Mankind Pharma likely to list today with a double-digit premium
Kalpataru net profit up nearly 22% at Rs 140 crore in March quarter
VIP Industries Q4 net loss at Rs 4.26 crore
Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 96 crore
HFCL Q4 net profit rises 15.5% to Rs 79 crore
DGCA receives requests from lessors for deregistration of 36 Go First planes
Pidilite Industries Q4 profit rises 12% to Rs 286 crore
Brent crude futures rise 2% overnight on fading recession fears
Gold edges higher on Monday
Dollar index at 101.45
FIIs and DIIs net buyers on Monday
SGX Nifty indicates a subdued start for the Indian indices
Asia markets mixed; Nikkei gains; Kospi, Hang Seng weak
Wall Street ends near flat ahead of US inflation data
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,967.09
|202.84
|+0.33%
|Nifty 50
|18,325.75
|61.35
|+0.34%
|Nifty Bank
|43,393.15
|109.15
|+0.25%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bajaj Finserv
|1,436.75
|31.95
|+2.27%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|UPL
|700.00
|-15.40
|-2.15%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5886.15
|40.50
|+0.69%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|4071.55
|-43.55
|-1.06%
-Banking numbers have been strong, HDFC Bank stood out
-ICICIBank is our second pick afterHDFCBank
-HDFC Bank’s CASA performance in FY23 has been strong
-HDFC Bank has mobilised 25% of incremental CASA into the system in FY23
-Incremental delta on cost of funds is the highest for Axis Bank
-Axis Bank’s valuations are on the cheaper side
-AU SFB has given good growth
-Sustaining growth with pricing power and stable asset quality would augur well for AU SFB
-Overweight rating, target at Rs 2,960 per share
-Capex, retail and debt are key discussion points
-Expect this year's AGM to give more colour on Jio Fin Svcs and Retail among others
-Continue to see stock price offering attractive risk-reward through FY25
The Sensex was up 136.62 points or 0.22 percentat 61,900.87, and the Nifty was up 33.10 points or 0.18percentat 18,297.50.
About 1,688 shares advanced, 475 declined, and 105 were unchanged.
The Sensex was up 119.19 points or 0.19 percent at 61,883.44, and the Nifty was up 39.00 points or 0.21 percent at 18,303.40.
There are three prominent factors which are driving the ongoing rally in the market: One, the better-than-expected strength of the US economy and the increasing confidence that the US will succeed in avoiding a bad recession. This has led to consolidation in the US market. Two, strong buying by FIIs who have been continuous buyers during the last eight trading days resulting in cumulative buying of Rs 13825 crores. Three, fundamental support to the rally from macro indicators such as robust GST collections, improving PMI, high fuel consumption and good credit growth. These positives along with a rising rupee can sustain the rally and take the market higher. But the valuation comfort which was there at the beginning of this rally a month ago is no longer there. This can cap the upside to the market even though the momentum is currently with the bulls.
Central bank policy divergence remains in the driver's seat as markets are busy focusing on who will cut the rates first and how soon that will take place. However, traders remain watchful of the debt ceiling impasse as US Secretary Janet Yellen again warned that the default would be catastrophic. Eyes would be on US President Biden and Republican lawmakers meeting scheduled later today to watch for any way out the same. That apart, the US inflation data is due tomorrow, which would clear the fog on whether the Fed must do more to rein in inflation. For now, the DXY would remain supported around the 100.50-100.80 zone and any upward surprise on the inflation would pull the fiat above 102.50 levels.
On the domestic side, USDINR keeps the momentum off, trading in a squeezed range of 10 paisa intraday and taking strong support around 81.70 zone. Well, despite inflows being robust, the rupee hasn’t broken the crucial 81.50 mark in onshore as RBI is buying, which comforts the sellers to wait for a rise above 82.00 levels to get active. Moreover, the consolidation phase could continue for a couple of sessions more but the pair is on the verge of a breakout and most likely on the upside towards 82.50-82.80 levels.
Indian markets could open flat to mildly lower, in line with mixed Asian markets today and sharply mixed US markets on Monday. U.S. stocks posted a mixed finish Monday, struggling for direction as investors weighed a Federal Reserve survey of loan officers for signs of a credit crunch, awaited inflation data due this week and tracked choppy trading in shares of regional banks.
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed ahead of China’s April trade data release as well as U.S. inflation reports later this week. Nifty rose sharply on May 08 with the highest gain in percent terms in the current fiscal. In the process, it recovered in full the losses of May 05. At close, Nifty was up 1.08 percentor 195.4 points at 18,264.4. Nifty shows a tendency to bounce up from small setbacks. 18346-18410 band could now offer resistance while 18,180 could provide support. Large gains day in Nifty displays a shift in trading towards large-caps at the cost of the broader markets, though the interest in small and mid-caps remains alive.
“Early weakness in several Asian indices could dampen local market sentiment in early trades, as investors may resort to selective profit-taking after the recent upsurge. The biggest positive catalyst is that the recession fears in the US are seen easing. WTI Oil climbed above $72 per barrel, rebounding further from a one-and-a-half-year low of $63.64 touched on May 4 as concerns eased over an economic downturn in the US economy. Also, helping sentiments will be the fact that FIIs bought shares worth Rs 2,124 crore while DIIs too bought shares worth Rs 245 crore.”